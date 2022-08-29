FRED ABRAHAM: Trump defenders should read the Constitution

It’s a mystery to me. Most Americans are required to go to school until at least 16 years old, and the majority graduate from high school and even beyond. So, how come we have such a large segment of our population that doesn’t seem to understand the way our judicial and legal system work? Don’t we teach civics classes anymore? If so, there isn’t much learning taking place.

The latest example is the search of Donald Trump’s current home, the Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida. Trump’s fevered friends have launched a steady stream of online death threats against U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland and FBI Director Chris Wray since the search of Trump’s country club home by the FBI. One of Trump’s minions, Ricky Shiffer, who attacked the Cincinnati FBI office last week, died fighting what he thought was a war for American freedom. He was tragically misinformed. He apparently knew very little about what it takes for the FBI to search a residence. Talk radio host Charlie Kirk, another Trumper, claims the warrant service at Mar-a-Lago was nothing short of “a military operation against a political dissident.” He went on to declare, “The left is trying to manipulate radical rightists into doing something stupid and violent.”

Good grief. The radical rightists are being manipulated not by the left but by the Republican demagogues like Kirk and Trump. They talk about being at war and illegal activity by the government. No wonder pea-brains like Shiffer are driven to attempted murder. They are convinced they are patriots.

The right wing crazies are at war against the United States for reasons that are flawed and in most cases simply not true. They should begin by reading our Constitution. The Fourth Amendment is pretty clear on what it takes for the government to search a home, and the FBI followed it to the letter. It went to a judge with information and evidence that there was “probable cause” that Trump committed a crime, and only then did the judge issue a warrant giving them the legal right to search Mar-a-Lago. Based on reports so far, they may have found some pretty strong evidence that the former president illegally took documents with him when he left the White House.

So it turns out those Republicans who have always supported law and order may be defending a potential felon. Let’s be clear, the FBI and the government and the Justice Department and Merrick Garland followed the law in the search of Trump’s place. Everything was legally done.

As Jan. 6 clearly illustrated, the real criminals are those who blindly follow Trump down the path of his potential illegal orders. It’s a mystery how Republicans who have long campaigned by demanding we be tougher on crime find themselves standing up for someone who is an established liar and may well become a convicted criminal. They seem to not understand the Constitution and the laws of the land. Until they shut off their radios and do a little research for themselves, the wide political and destructive split in the U.S. will sadly continue.