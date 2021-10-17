FRED ABRAHAM: Three questions to shape your life

If you have never heard of Nadia Bolz-Weber please take a few minutes of your life and research this remarkably insightful woman. Bolz-Weber is an author, Lutheran minister and public theologian.

She served as the founding pastor of House for All Sinners and Saints, a congregation of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America in Denver, Colorado, until July 8, 2018. She is also a three-time New York Times bestselling author. Now before you dismiss this writing as another religious piece, let me tell you a few things about her philosophy of life.

To begin, her message delivery technique is unlike what you might expect from a traditional cleric. But you will be surprised at how well she blends her message with the teachings of Jesus.. After spending a few minutes with her ideas, you will see what I mean. She recently wrote a piece that forced me to pause and think about how well (or poorly) I am doing with my life. Essentially she has given me a plan for dealing with our current times that so easily and often overcome us.

Bolz-Weber has developed three questions she frequently asks herself. First, so many of us really care about humanity and what we can do to make life better for our fellow people.

I like to think of myself as one of those caring people, but I feel so inadequate at it. As Bolz-Weber points out, it is extremely easy to fall into the trap of thinking that if we are not constantly writing, talking, preaching about the plight of others, we are not part of the solution but rather part of the problem. I’m left with a pile of guilt because I’m not doing enough.

But you know what? Enough will never be good enough. How can I ever feel satisfied with my role in helping others? Anyway, here are her questions: What is mine to do, and what is not mine to do? Second, what is mine to say and what is not mine to say? The third one is harder: What is mine to care about and what is not mine to care about?

Put another way, my effectiveness in the world cannot extend to every worthwhile thing to be cared about all the time. It’s not an issue of values, it’s an issue of math.

The world is on fire, and I can’t put it out. Look around and try to disagree. Pick a spot or a concept and watch it burn.

Here’s where the math comes in. Frankly, we don’t have enough buckets nor do we have enough water. Focus on one fire, not the continuing conflagration that has become society. Otherwise, we will only become fuel for the fire ourselves.

The reality is we can’t fix every problem nor should we try. Work on your own corner of the world and be determined to make a difference, however small in the lives of those around you.

If your circuits are overloaded there’s a reason, and the reason isn’t because you are heartless. It’s because there’s not a heart on this planet that can bear all of what is happening right now. The best we can do is, well, the best we can do.

Fred Abraham is professor emeritus at the University of Northern Iowa. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author, and do not reflect those of the university.

