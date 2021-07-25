FRED ABRAHAM: The vaccine: Small risk, big reward

If you have been paying attention to the resurgence of the COVID-19 outbreak, you know one of the hot spots in the country is Springfield, Missouri. I have a friend who teaches at Missouri State University suffering depression and disgust with the local residents for refusing to get vaccinated. Most discouraging for him is the litany of reasons heard for why people are avoiding doing something that has such great promise in reducing an infection rate that is among the highest in the country. Here are some of their excuses.