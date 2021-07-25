FRED ABRAHAM: The vaccine: Small risk, big reward

If you have been paying attention to the resurgence of the COVID-19 outbreak, you know one of the hot spots in the country is Springfield, Missouri. I have a friend who teaches at Missouri State University suffering depression and disgust with the local residents for refusing to get vaccinated. Most discouraging for him is the litany of reasons heard for why people are avoiding doing something that has such great promise in reducing an infection rate that is among the highest in the country. Here are some of their excuses.
Fear of contracting the coronavirus from the vaccine itself.
- This is completely impossible because the vaccine does not contain even a speck of the real virus.
Fear of the long-term side effects.
- Well, the most serious vaccine side effects throughout history have usually been caught within six weeks. This vaccine has been around now for more than six months. If the vaccine had bad side effects they would have appeared by now. Those tiny few that have surfaced are small enough in number to be random.
The vaccine might hurt my fertility.
- There is no evidence of this being true. None. Zip. It is nothing more than mythical nonsense.
I’ve already had COVID, so I can’t get it again.
- Oh yes you can. So-called acquired immunity does exist so that once you have COVID you are immune, but we don’t know for how long. This is a new disease and there is a high probability you can get it again.
Young, healthy people don’t need to get vaccinated.
- Certainly, the death rate among those 39 and younger is small. But it’s not zero. 10,000 people in this group have died and thousands more have been infected. Young doesn’t equate to safe.
The vaccines only have emergency authorization, not full, permanent approval.
- True, but the statistics show they work effectively, and it appears permanent approval will be forthcoming shortly. Does it really make sense to keep waiting and risk a serious, perhaps deadly, outcome?
My faith will protect me.
- I don’t know how to respond to this one. Are we to believe the 600,000 people who have died were faithless and that’s why the disease was fatal to them? Did the 330 million Americans who have survived do so on the basis of their religiosity? I would expect there are a lot of nonbelievers in the group. Why were they selected for survival?
The bottom line is there are some risks associated with the vaccine, but the risks from not being vaccinated are even greater. A few years ago there was a television commercial for an oil filter in which a mechanic says, “You can pay me now or pay me later. The choice is yours.” That’s our situation. A small price or risk that comes with vaccination is far superior to the larger price and risk that comes with skipping the vaccine.
One final comment. Nothing seems sadder to me than watching people who are dying or losing a loved one say they wished they had gotten the vaccine. Life seldom offers “do-overs” and a deadly disease almost never does. It is obvious the risk of the vaccine is tiny when compared with the risk of the disease. Why not get the shot?
Fred Abraham is professor emeritus at the University of Northern Iowa. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author, and do not reflect those of the university.