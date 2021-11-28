FRED ABRAHAM: The child care cost conundrum

Another casualty of the pandemic is the decline in the availability of child care facilities. There simply are not enough workers looking to fill the positions.

If this issue were brought up in an introductory economics class most hands in the room would go up with a three word answer: supply and demand. The better students would explain that the job market is mostly recovering and working parents need the market to provide child care. Demand is going up. Continuing on, we would hear that child care providers are unable to hire workers because the pay is low. So, the supply of child care is down. Actually, in some areas child care workers can make as much as $12 per hour but with few benefits.

That may sound like a decent salary, but have you looked around lately? Jobs paying far more than that are going unfilled. Here’s why: Median hourly income in the U.S. for 98% of occupations is above $12 per hour. Doing the arithmetic, $12 per hour is about $24,000 per year. The poverty level for a family of four is about $25,000 annually. So if a child care worker has a couple of kids in child care themselves, they’re working for nothing. So why work? Supply and demand.

Markets usually work pretty well to bring supply and demand into equilibrium, but not always. Child care has been out of equilibrium for years, and it’s not getting any better. This problem will persist unless something is done. And whether you like it or not this is where the government is needed.

As far back as April, President Biden gave $25 billion to help child care providers. Another $25 billion is proposed in the latest infrastructure legislation. Ahh, but the Republicans immediately opposed all of this. And why shouldn’t they? It doesn’t put much money into the pockets of their supporters and base. Unlike agricultural supports, which amounted to $46 billion last year, almost twice as much as child care programs received.

Our governor recently announced the state would make grants available of about $10 million for expanding child care facilities. She is also spending $200 million for the same purpose. But there’s a catch. That money is grant money from the federal government. But she is thrifty in other ways. It only cost the state about $300,000 to send state troopers to the Mexican border to keep America safe. I have to wonder how far that would have gone toward child care in Black Hawk County? Just as a point of information, the state just ended the fiscal year with a $1.2 billion surplus. Gosh we’re frugal. Governments should be careful with our money, but they should also remember they exist to provide public services. And sitting on $1.2 billion when we have unmet needs in this state is just foolish but very Republican. Let’s have our government start doing the right thing with taxes and give up at least some of its miserly ways. And I can’t think of a better place to start than by helping people who are struggling below the poverty level providing child care. One final comment: Better child care opportunities benefit working parents. This is a win-win for both sides of Supply and demand.

Fred Abraham is professor emeritus at the University of Northern Iowa. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author, and do not reflect those of the university.

