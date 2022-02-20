FRED ABRAHAM: The Biden economy is healthy

In my 49 years of teaching economics, including 44 at the University of Northern Iowa, I taught mostly macroeconomics to more than 14,000 students. Macroeconomics looks at the performance, structure, behavior, and decision-making of an economy as a whole. Important macroeconomic variables are unemployment, inflation, growth, and what policy makers can do to affect those key economic measures. We call that macroeconomic policy, and it is worth learning. I tell my students the policies currently used in Washington are not substantially different from what we talk about in class.

We cover fiscal policy, which is the change of government expenditures and/or taxes to affect important economic variables. The Constitution requires revenue bills to be approved by Congress before being signed by the president. No revenue or expenditure laws passed, no fiscal policy. The president is pretty helpless here.

The second major tool policy makers have is monetary policy, done by the independent Federal Reserve. The Fed changes the money supply targeting the same economic variables as fiscal policy, only it uses interest rates and the money supply to implement policy. The president has even less control over monetary policy than fiscal policy.

Bottom line: The president really has little control over the economy.

Yet, almost 60% of Americans and over 85% of Republicans fault the president for his handling of the economy even though the economy is not in bad shape. The unemployment rate for January 2022 was 4%. The lowest it was under Trump was 3.5%, not significantly different. Since President Biden took office in January 2021, the number of employed Americans rose by 4 million workers. And as your own observations will testify, there are unfilled job openings almost everywhere.

What about inflation? Unquestionably prices have risen. In 2021, prices rose by 7%, and that ate into the wage and salaries most Americans earned. In fact, adjusted for inflation earnings fell by 2.7%. But we have lived through inflation before. In the 10-year period from 1973 to 1982, inflation was below 7% only three times, in double digits four of those years, and reached 13.5% in 1980. Why do we have it today? Look at the problems manufacturers are having getting components. The Chinese have scaled back production because of COVID, and we are literally paying the price for supply chain shortages. Grocery shelves are empty. Gas prices are rapidly rising because of shortages and worry about international conflicts disrupting oil supplies. Biden has nothing to do with rising prices.

How about economic growth? In 2021 the economy grew at an annual rate of 5.7%, the highest since 1984. Enough said about that. Let’s put all of this together. Unemployment is at or near historic lows as employment has increased because of new jobs. Inflation is high by recent standards but well below historic levels, and it’s caused by supply problems not policy decisions. Economic growth is great. So please explain to me how we have a bad economy? We don’t. Let’s stop listening to those Biden haters who say we do. They are wrong, and I hope they never had my class.

If so, they sure didn’t learn what they should have.

Fred Abraham is professor emeritus at the University of Northern Iowa. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author, and do not reflect those of the university.

