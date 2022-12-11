FRED ABRAHAM: Surprise: An economist talks about inflation.

Recent polls indicate that high on Americans’ worry list is the economy. Since unemployment is at an extremely low rate historically at 3.7% and GDP grew this year around 3%, I think overall the biggest worry may be inflation. So let’s talk about that. What follows may seem as boring as a classroom lecture, but please stay until the end.

To begin, there is a difference between high prices and inflation. Inflation is a rise in the general level of prices as measured by changes in the Consumer Price Index. That’s calculated by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Every month they sample prices of 80,000 goods and services to calculate the CPI. The BLS tries to create a market basket of things we buy and measures their change in prices. Not all items are given the same importance. For example, energy and food are far more important in the CPI than sporting goods and clothes.

Strange as it seems, prices may be high but if they are not rising, there is no inflation. Right now in the U.S. inflation is 7.7% and declining, but not all prices are declining. In fact, many prices are still rising. Most people are concerned about both high prices and inflation. Once prices reach a high level where they are not rising, inflation disappears but prices remain high. On a personal level, I bought gas this week at $2.79/gallon, substantially cheaper than last month. So, prices on some important goods can actually fall and we still have inflation.

The highest rate we have had in 2022 was in June reaching 9%. However in the late 1970s and early 1980s, inflation averaged more than 9%. Our current inflation has been seen before, and we recovered from it.

The inflation rate I discussed above is called the headline inflation. That’s because it’s the one most publicized by the media. The Bureau of Labor Statistics also calculates an inflation rate that excludes volatile goods like energy and food. That rate is called core inflation, but it’s not as well publicized nor as widely used. Currently, that’s 6.2%.

Putting inflation in an international perspective, other countries are struggling too. Excluding Japan and China, which are both low, the U.S. inflation rate is in the bottom half of the 15 largest economies in the world. China locks down its economy at any sign of COVID, and that keeps prices low. Japan has price controls on many items. Europe is much worse off than the U.S. Italy has 12.6% inflation, Russia 12.3%, UK 11.1%, Germany 10.1%. The EU average is 11.5%. Even down under Australia has 7.8%, about the same as ours.

I know at this point you are probably suffering from definitions and numbers overload. But here’s the simple story: Our inflation is high, but we have seen it before. And, compared with many other large economies in the world, we aren’t so bad off.

It’s hard to be patient when inflation is squeezing us, but trust me on this: As bad as things are for individuals, I’m confident the inflation rate will decline for the country, although prices may remain stubbornly high. Tough as it is, we’ll just have to wait it out.

