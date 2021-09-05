FRED ABRAHAM: State Fair is hugely enjoyable

After we retired several years ago, my lovely wife, Robin, and I volunteered to work the University of Northern Iowa booth at the Iowa State Fair. Our job was to answer questions about UNI for anyone who stopped, hand out various UNI labeled items, and in general raise the awareness of people who have had little or no contact with the university.
Having taught at UNI for 44 years I think I have a pretty good understanding not only of the business and economics portion of the campus but other programs as well. Robin was a staff member there for 27 years and also is knowledgeable about the campus pluses. I confess I also enjoy meeting my former students who drop by and say hello. It’s a pleasant experience.
When we finish our stint, we usually walk around the fair and enjoy the day. There are so many interesting things to see and do. I was raised in town so didn’t have much contact with farm animals, but I have learned and seen a lot of different breeds and varieties. Really quite fascinating.
But one of the best things about the fair is the food. What a great variety of delicious things to eat. Not always particularly healthy and usually miles away from my diet but worth splurging once a year. My favorite is the pork chop on a stick, but this year I ate a polish sausage that tasted as good as any I got in Poland. Robin’s favorite is the peppermint ice cream sandwich. Messy to eat but delicious.
This leads us naturally to the food pavilion where the fair holds food making contests in over 135 categories. And they are imaginative. From the old standards of canned fruit and vegetables to foods made with honey to the ugliest cake contest. Tons of fun to watch the judging and see the winners.
Let me now brag. Inspired by what we had seen in past years, this year Robin, who is a great cook and baker, had entries in several divisions. She won ribbons for third place, second place, and best of all a first place blue ribbon for a date appetizer as well as first place overall.
All things considered, a great experience and an enjoyable time. Attendance was down about 7% from two years ago and of course there was no fair last year because of COVID-19. That will recover. The fair is vintage Iowa. Not only a heavy emphasis on food and livestock, but also impressive displays of agricultural implements and dozens of non-food competitions (cow chip throwing and husband calling?) capped with a lot of live entertainment. For the thrill seekers, a midway featuring heart-stopping spinning and sky-scraping rides. Finally, check out the famous butter cow sculpted with 250 pounds of butter.
We live in a stressful world dominated by a deadly disease, extreme political divisions, and rapid climate change. Sadly, these will be around next year too. Plan now to attend the 2022 Iowa State Fair and forget those troubles at least briefly. Maybe even enter some contests. I guarantee you’ll have fun. Try it. You’ll like it.