FRED ABRAHAM: State Fair is hugely enjoyable

After we retired several years ago, my lovely wife, Robin, and I volunteered to work the University of Northern Iowa booth at the Iowa State Fair. Our job was to answer questions about UNI for anyone who stopped, hand out various UNI labeled items, and in general raise the awareness of people who have had little or no contact with the university.

Having taught at UNI for 44 years I think I have a pretty good understanding not only of the business and economics portion of the campus but other programs as well. Robin was a staff member there for 27 years and also is knowledgeable about the campus pluses. I confess I also enjoy meeting my former students who drop by and say hello. It’s a pleasant experience.

When we finish our stint, we usually walk around the fair and enjoy the day. There are so many interesting things to see and do. I was raised in town so didn’t have much contact with farm animals, but I have learned and seen a lot of different breeds and varieties. Really quite fascinating.