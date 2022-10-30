FRED ABRAHAM: Republicans need a course correction

In my previous writing, I have tried to make it clear I believe there is a legitimate conservative political point of view out there. I don’t agree with much of it, but I respect the right of conservatives and Republicans to subscribe to those beliefs.

But the Republican Party and its members are straying further and further from their traditional beliefs. Nowhere is this more evident than with Georgia U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. She epitomizes the current direction of the GOP toward more conspiracy mongering and lying. She has become the attack dog of the GOP. Rather than the party distancing itself from her inflammatory rhetoric, it has begun to embrace it. Her stature has increased in direct proportion to the lies she repeats or manufactures. Greene is a fanatic, as are many others in the rising New Right who are riding racism and hatred and fear, and even hint openly at the necessity for violence. Here are some examples of her quotes:

“The Democrat Party is the party of child abuse. Grooming children and sexualizing them in school while teaching anti-white racism. They support genital mutilation of kids.”

“Democrats literally hate all police officers.”

“There are active members of the Communist Party in the Democratic House.”

“The California fires were started by lasers or blue beams of light shot down from space by Jewish Democrat supporters.”

“Biden’s 5 million illegal aliens are on the verge of replacing you, your jobs, and your kids in school. Coming from all over the world, they’re also replacing your culture.”

“The climate has always changed, and no amount of taxes and no government can do anything to stop climate change.”

And here’s my favorite MTG quote: “There was election fraud in the 2020 election, and my husband has the proof of it.”

It’s not unusual for politicians to have an unusual idea or two. But all of these? And more? Yet rather than distancing the party from her inflammatory lies, the GOP has moved in her direction. She has not changed. Defying all rational thought, the party is instead moving closer to her, a stunning development. Not that she is a leader in the party. Instead she has become its mouthpiece as it moves farther into the outer edges of sensibility. Over the past two years, Greene has gone from being seen in the far-right fringe of the GOP to representing the views of the party. And as evidenced by the above quotes, she has continued to find more and more extreme ways to express them.

I urge Republicans to return to their traditional values. As Lincoln put it, believe in government of the people, by the people, and for the people. Government is not a separate entity that dominates its citizens. Government is there to protect your rights, not to dictate what they are.

Most importantly, accept election outcomes and shut up about election fraud. No good comes from that.

In the next election, if Republicans want to vote Republican, I hope they cast aside the misdirection of the party and vote for those who tout traditional Republican values. The party needs to have its course corrected and only real Republicans can do that.