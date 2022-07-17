FRED ABRAHAM: Republicans must cut loose from Trump

My parents were politically conservative but sane. We lived in a conservative community in a conservative state, so it’s no surprise I became a conservative Republican at a young age. In fact, my first presidential vote was for Barry Goldwater in 1964. You can’t get much more conservative Republican than that.

I couldn’t bring myself to vote for Nixon in 1968 and so voted for my first Democrat, Hubert Humphrey. By 1972, I was so sick of the Vietnam War and Nixon’s phony plan to end it that I voted for Democrat George McGovern. I voted for Republican Gerald Ford in 1976 because I thought the Nixon pardon, while disgusting, was the best thing for the U.S. at that time. Jimmy Carter was not as bad as people think and got my vote in 1980. Ronald Reagan’s policies completed my transformation to a Democrat, and I have voted for Democrats for president since then. I liked John McCain in 2008 until he picked Sarah Palin as his vice presidential running mate. That was a huge mistake on his part.

To be clear, I believe in the two party system. Almost every issue usually has at least two perspectives and neither is right nor wrong. It’s just a question of what we value. If done properly, our system leads to disagreement, healthy debate, and ultimately, compromise. While I disagree with many Republican positions, I’m glad they are presented. We need that.

Republicans believe in

fiscal responsibility, anti-choice, mixing religion and politics, controlling education, reducing our trade deficit, lower taxes, freeing markets, closer oversight of the Federal Reserve, and many other positions listed in their platform. While I disagree in whole or part with many of their ideas, I do recognize there are legitimate, justifiable differences between what Republicans and Democrats believe. To be blunt, I think it’s okay for someone to be a Republican, and I hope they think it’s OK for me to be a Democrat.

This brings me to Donald Trump.

If you have watched any of the Insurrection Committee hearings, you must have been overwhelmed by the lengths Trump to which has gone in trying to steal the 2020 election. This was a massive conspiracy involving scores of people whose intent was essentially a coup. There’s a steal attempt all right, but Trump is the thief.

And he almost succeeded.

Further, it is clear Trump is positioning himself for another run in 2024. A successful reelection could prove to be a huge problem for our future. He is driven by only one thing: his ego. He has no respect for traditional norms and values and believes he can do anything he wants

and get away with it. Worst of all, he has no belief in or understanding of our Constitution.

Republicans have many qualified candidates for president. I have been impressed with Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, and I think either could beat Biden. And they are both good people. Republicans need to cut loose from Trump, who is definitely not a real Republican, and return to their traditional values.

Trump is bad for the party and bad for the country. Get him out of politics. We’ll all be better off.