FRED ABRAHAM: Republican policies discourage Iowa's economic growth

The Republicans are at it again. Gov. Kim Reynolds is proposing a flat rate income tax to be phased in over four years. Her claim is that high taxes are hurting Iowa’s growth rate. Yet, under her and the Republican leadership, the 2021 growth rate ranked an anemic 34th in the country. Further, correlating the dozen states with the highest growth rates with their effective tax rates gives a correlation coefficient of about 50%. By statistics standards that’s pretty high. Further, correlating the dozen states with the lowest growth rates gives a correlation of about 10%. Pretty low.
Looking at this simple analysis countrywide, we can conclude that high tax rates don’t hurt growth in the top dozen states and low tax rates don’t encourage growth in the bottom dozen.
This is no surprise. When firms look to locate into a state, studies show that tax burdens are way down the list of priorities. One study even ranks it 18th out of 20 variables. What is important
to firms is proximity to markets for inputs and for their products. Essentially, companies want to be near what they need to buy for production and close to where they sell it.
The first one of those reasons is heavily weighted by the size and quality of labor. In fact, it’s many times cited as the number one location reason. Let’s take this one step further. Worker location decisions are heavily influenced by quality of life. Workers want good schools, excellent infrastructure, and outdoor amenities like oceans, mountains and
especially a mild climate. Taxes are barely an afterthought.
Proximity to customers is another desire of firms. Companies sell countrywide and worldwide so closeness to transportation modes is important. A good example of this is the Target Distribution center in Cedar Falls. It is centrally located in their region and surrounded by an excellent highway transportation system.
Back to Reynolds’ flat rate tax. It’s where everyone pays the same percent of income in taxes. She claims a flat rate tax will stimulate growth. As I said earlier economists have studied the impact of that tax for years and have concluded it will have little if any effect on growth. The impact on higher income people will be large because they wind up paying far less in taxes. The impact on low and middle incomes will be quite modest. Bottom line: A flat rate tax is a benefit program for the wealthy. Reynolds’ statement that lower taxes promote growth is another big lie by Republicans.
We can’t create an ocean, mountains, or a southern climate. If we want to promote growth, we should put money into the things that attract labor and companies. Improve our infrastructure and put money into schools. Iowa used to be known as the Education State.
The Republicans have destroyed that reputation. Election restrictions and more liberal gun laws will not attract the kinds of workers we want. And a host of anti-LGBTQ laws are discouraging companies from coming here. The list of negative legislation goes on.
We will only get a better state and growth once we oust the Republicans from Des Moines. Just do it.
Fred Abraham is professor emeritus at the University of Northern Iowa. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author, and do not reflect those of the university.