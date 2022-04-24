FRED ABRAHAM: Putin has Russians' support

As the war in Ukraine continues, most Americans are appalled by the inhumane treatment Ukrainians are receiving from the Russian government and troops. President Biden, who has handled the situation superbly, has even referred to the behavior as genocide. In the U.S., there is hope the Russian people will grow tired of the battles and their losses in both resources and troops. The desire is pressure will be exerted leading to a voluntary Russian withdrawal and an end to the war. Some are even hoping for an ouster of President Putin.

These are unrealistic expectations.

To understand why, we must examine the relationship between Vladimir Putin and the Russian people. Putin is not a newbie in Russia. He has been president since 2012 and before that from 2000 to 2008. He also served as prime minister from 2008 to 2012. While polls and elections are suspect in Russia, Putin is popular, with approval ratings over 80%. He will be around for a while.

According to Stanislav Kucher, a journalist and former Russian TV presenter, the Russian belief is Putin is the only leader capable of saving the country. The reforms initiated by Mikhail Gorbachev have lost popularity over time. Prior to the introduction of price liberalization and privatization, the old Soviet Union at least provided security and stability. The loss of personal freedoms necessary to ensure these goals was a sacrifice most people were willing to make. The reforms led to a healthier economy and a significant increase in personal consumption. But almost paradoxically, these benefits gradually resulted in a decrease in the emerging body of personal freedoms. Simultaneously, government propaganda convinced the people Russia’s problems were the result of America, NATO, and the West. Somebody else’s fault.

Enter Putin, who promised a return to Russia’s greatness in a new Russian world. Russia has long suffered from an inferiority complex, especially compared with the U.S. A return to deserved greatness promised by Putin was eagerly embraced by a huge majority of Russians. An effective Russian propaganda machine convinced the country Ukraine should be a part of Russia and that the invasion was actually designed to liberate large groups of Ukrainians from U.S. and NATO control.

So, a combination of big lies, Russians’ misperceptions of the global political situation, unrealistic assumptions about their place in the current world, and a growing frustration of a country again lagging behind other advanced nations creates incredibly strong support for Putin. He is seen as the one who can make Russia great again.

This is Putin's main political and psychological victory. He did what only one Soviet leader, Joseph Stalin, had done before him: Tied his political longevity to the self-esteem of the Russian people. And they love him for it.

Expecting Putin to be ousted by the Russian people is unrealistic. Instead, we may be treated to an extended period of Russian aggression designed to restore that nation to what its people see as their rightful place in the world order. This makes a Western/NATO approach to dealing with Russia a longer term issue that will not be solved by the Russians themselves.

Fred Abraham is professor emeritus at the University of Northern Iowa. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author, and do not reflect those of the university.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0