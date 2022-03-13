FRED ABRAHAM: Of the GOP, by the GOP, for the GOP

Down, down, down. The Republican Iowa Legislature and governor continue to take us further down the rabbit hole to a state with declining decency and good sense. Witness the passing of legislation designed to prevent young people who identify as transgender from competing in sports. Who comes up with these ideas? Reynolds’ staff said she did not speak with any transgender girls about the legislation before signing it into law. Good legislative technique.

The new law requires school-sponsored athletic events to be designated as a men’s, women’s or coeducational sport. Athletes competing in women’s sports need to have female listed as the sex on their birth certificate. There is not a similar prohibition for men’s sports in the bill. Reynolds says, “I’m a mom. I have three daughters. I have three grandchildren who love to participate in sports, and I want to make sure that they have every opportunity to participate in a fair environment.” Yeah, this is what we want from our legislators: Laws that benefit them and their families. I guess she doesn’t care about a fair environment for the transgender children in Iowa. No surprise there. Our current government cares only about its own personal interests.

Interestingly, I could find no information identifying the number of transgender students competing in high school sports. It may be out there, but it doesn’t appear to be widely disseminated and apparently not readily known by our legislators. Cedar Falls High School had a student who was born female and transitioned to being a male. That student did change his name legally and identified as a male. He then participated in men’s cross country as a male his senior season. That’s the only case in five years at a school that graduates 300-400 students per year. No cases of boys cheating girls out of competition.

A champion of the law is Bob Vander Plaats, a self anointed protector of the faith. Vander Plaats says, “It pains me to see girls’ opportunities being taken away by political correctness.” Huh? How is being decent to young people political correctness? He points to University of Pennsylvania swimmer Lia Thomas as the latest example of a male athlete who identifies as female, switched to competing against girls, and then shatterd women’s sporting records, driving girls to the sidelines of their own sports. Excuse me, Bob, but how does one person drive girls to the sidelines?”

Iowa joins Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Idaho, Mississippi, Montana, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, and West Virginia that have passed similar laws. Really great company we’re in.

Reynolds makes speeches about attracting businesses and young people to Iowa. Yet, a group of more than 150 companies, including Amazon, General Mills, IBM, Microsoft and Nestle all signed a statement opposing this legislation. Nice job governor.

The Iowa state motto is, “Our liberties we prize and our rights we will maintain.” Republicans have apparently added, “Unless you are transgender” and also substituted “Republican” for “Our.”

Come out of the rabbit hole Iowa. We have Republicans running the state who only care about their own interests, not Iowa’s. Let’s make some changes this coming election. Iowa’s future depends on it.

Fred Abraham is professor emeritus at the University of Northern Iowa. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author, and do not reflect those of the university.

