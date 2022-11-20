FRED ABRAHAM: Moderate Republicans begin to be heard

Congratulations to the independent and the moderate Republican voters for their votes in the recent election. You made a difference. You demonstrated courage and good judgment in the face of the pressure exerted not only by Donald Trump but the Republican candidates who supported Trump’s “Stop the Steal” campaign. We can only hope this represents at least a slight turn in the Republican Party away from the lying ex-president. While even that may be too much to ask for, it is now clear Trump’s influence on the party may be partially waning.

And it’s about time.

How much longer will decent people be swayed by a TV celebrity with an enormous ego coupled with an insulting, disparaging personality capped with limited intelligence? While I have long hoped voters would come around to a more sensible and overall view of our country, I did not hold out much hope it would really happen. Frankly, I would settle for the Republicans nominating candidates who supported traditional Republican positions rather than the minions slobbering at the feet of Trump and his lackeys. But make no mistake, many of the 220 or so Republicans who were elected to the U.S. House care so much more about their own political future than that of the country. Shame on them.

As an educator, I wonder how they managed to get through school, both high school and college, and learn so little about what the U.S. stands for and what it means to be part of a republic. As I tell my friends, I must have failed miserably not only in teaching about our political system but even worse in my attempts to educate students about the intricacies of our economic system.

It’s a constant puzzle for me to understand how people select the candidates they support. I have a strong and undying belief in the integrity and sincerity of American voters. Yet, Marjorie Taylor Greene was overwhelmingly elected in Georgia even though as I have written in the past, her litany of incredibly inaccurate if not galactically stupid statements is breathtaking. She has said, “The California fires were started by lasers or blue beams of light shot down from space by Jewish Democrat supporters” and “The Democrat Party is the party of child abuse, and they support genital mutilation of kids.” Good grief. How can anybody vote for that? She won with 66% of the vote. Also in Georgia Herschel Walker is close to winning a US Senate seat. He has limited intelligence and his only qualification for office is he was a great athlete and football player. In Iowa, we re-elected a governor who is a Trump toadie and resisted mask mandates while watching 10,000 people die of COVID. How can anyone vote for these people, almost regardless of who they’re running against? All across the nation incompetent people were elected to office on the Republican ticket.

With luck and hard work, Democrats may be able to convince the independents and moderate Republicans to continue to cast informed and reasonable ballots. Maybe then we can get out from under the questionable Trump legacy and improve the quality of our elected officials.

I hope so.