FRED ABRAHAM: Minimum wage, dwindling purchasing power

Purchasing power refers to the real goods and services that money can buy. It’s how much in groceries, gasoline, carpenter work, and generally all of the things we buy with our money. The current minimum wage is $7.25/hour and has not risen since 2008. The purchasing power of the minimum wage today is about 36% less than in 2008. Specifically, that means that adjusted for inflation $7.25 today buys what $4.64 bought in 2008. Want to buy a car today that costs $25,000? You could have bought that car for $16,000 in 2008. For many of us, our incomes have risen approximately as fast as purchasing power. We are earning about one-third more today than we did in 2008. Not every one of us, but on average. Not so for minimum wage workers in Iowa.

If you are a minimum wage worker in Iowa, our governor and Legislature have left you in the rear-view mirror. The Iowa minimum wage is tied —- by Iowa law — to the federal minimum wage. What we pay entry level employees depends on what the federal government does. This from a state whose motto is “Our liberties we prize and our rights we will maintain.” Are we maintaining our own rights?

Employers claim raising the minimum wage will force them to raise prices and could put them at a competitive disadvantage. That is a straw man. True, if one business unilaterally raises prices they could suffer in the marketplace. But if all firms have to pay employees more, no one company will be worse off. Another example: Years ago car manufacturers argued being forced to install airbags could drive them out of business. Here again, if all companies did so, no individual company would lose out. The companies that did suffer did so not because of airbags or other safety features mandated in the industry but rather because of poor management.

A common lament from firms today is a struggle to find workers. We hear this loudly from those companies that hire at the entry level. Well, if they can’t get employees the answer is simple: pay more. We are seeing signs that wages are rising even without raising the legal minimum. Still, pay is rising too little and too slowly. Keep in mind markets do adjust but not always quickly. Strange as it sounds, one answer to firms’ struggle to find employees could be partially solved by actually raising the legally mandated minimum wage.

I have thus far talked about the minimum age from the employers’ side, but there is a strong argument that can be made that raising it could benefit many employees. While a higher wage could in fact cause unemployment for some workers, those who continue to work at higher pay would be better off. While raising the legal minimum wage could benefit companies searching for employees, it could also aid many workers as well. A win-win in the labor market.

Here’s a message for Iowa legislators and politicians: Smarten up and do a good thing by raising the minimum wage. It can help both sides of the labor market.

Fred Abraham

Fred Abraham is professor emeritus at the University of Northern Iowa. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author, and do not reflect those of the university.

