FRED ABRAHAM: Labor shortage is simple economics

In 2009, the federal minimum wage was set at $7.25 per hour and has not changed since. Even with low inflation, the buying power of the minimum wage has declined since then by 25%. No wonder businesses struggle to find workers. Who wants to work for about $5.50 per hour, inflation-adjusted?

The labor market, like most other markets, sets prices by the interaction of buyers and sellers, in this case employers and workers. However, that market is far from perfect. There is a tremendous imbalance of power with employers mostly calling the shots. In most markets when there is a shortage, prices rise. Commodities right now are a good example. However, this doesn’t work well in the unskilled worker market. Historically, there has always been a large pool of unskilled labor available, so the upward pressure on wages was short circuited.

For those who complain they can’t find workers at the current wage, have you tried raising what you’re offering? I will guarantee there is some wage at which you can get employees. If your competitors face the same problem you do, they have to do something with wages too, and it puts you all on the same playing field. It makes more sense to deal with a shortage of labor by raising wages than complaining about a labor shortage that could be relatively easy to fix. Iowa does not have a population problem. We have a wage problem that can be overcome.

Fred Abraham is professor emeritus at the University of Northern Iowa. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author, and do not reflect those of the university.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0