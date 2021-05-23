FRED ABRAHAM: Labor shortage is simple economics

Many of our friends are now more than two weeks past their final COVID shot and are thus fully vaccinated, as are my lovely wife and I. We have all been going out to stores and other places after over a year of staying home. It’s good to get out. I frequently hear another observation from almost all people who are getting out. They comment on all the help-wanted signs they see. And they are ubiquitous.
The media have recently been reporting on how difficult it is for employers to find workers. Even though this shortage cuts across a wide spectrum of the labor market, it has hit the entry-level and minimum wage jobs hardest. Restaurants and entertainment venues are having to cut business hours and even resort to bonuses for new employees, but with limited success.
A common explanation for this difficulty in filling positions is that the generous unemployment benefits paid for not working are discouraging applicants. In addition to benefits provided by the states, the federal government’s American Rescue Plan provides an additional $300 per week through Labor Day, although some states, including Iowa, have now opted out of the federal money for the unemployed. Unquestionably, the benefits make not working less painful, especially for those earning the $7.25 minimum wage. Doing the arithmetic, 40 hours per week at $7.25 is $290 per week, less than unemployment benefits. And that doesn’t count the state benefits. Further, earned income is subject to taxes. Plus, there might be considerable child care expenses. There is no doubt we have made it attractive for low-income earners to not work. But there is another reason: low pay for entry level unskilled jobs.
In 2009, the federal minimum wage was set at $7.25 per hour and has not changed since. Even with low inflation, the buying power of the minimum wage has declined since then by 25%. No wonder businesses struggle to find workers. Who wants to work for about $5.50 per hour, inflation-adjusted?
The labor market, like most other markets, sets prices by the interaction of buyers and sellers, in this case employers and workers. However, that market is far from perfect. There is a tremendous imbalance of power with employers mostly calling the shots. In most markets when there is a shortage, prices rise. Commodities right now are a good example. However, this doesn’t work well in the unskilled worker market. Historically, there has always been a large pool of unskilled labor available, so the upward pressure on wages was short circuited.
For those who complain they can’t find workers at the current wage, have you tried raising what you’re offering? I will guarantee there is some wage at which you can get employees. If your competitors face the same problem you do, they have to do something with wages too, and it puts you all on the same playing field. It makes more sense to deal with a shortage of labor by raising wages than complaining about a labor shortage that could be relatively easy to fix. Iowa does not have a population problem. We have a wage problem that can be overcome.
Fred Abraham is professor emeritus at the University of Northern Iowa. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author, and do not reflect those of the university.