Gov. Kim Reynolds and House Speaker Pat Grassley are fond of referring to “the great state of Iowa.” But is it really a great state? Let’s look at some numbers. The Iowa economy ranks 27th of all states. The Iowa overall production, that is the state GDP growth, ranks 40th. Here’s a telling statistic: We rank 31st in population growth.

We have always prided ourselves on our education system. Iowa ranks 19th in academic performance and 23rd in overall education, which includes such variables as academic investment, safety, class size, and attendance. Here are some other Iowa rankings: health care, 20; fiscal stability, 23; charitable giving, 34; overall cancer incidence, 2; and homes with firearms, 17.

When we try to determine state quality, it’s better to rely on a package of variable values rather than a single number. It’s like putting together pieces of a puzzle that may ultimately give a clear picture. Further, while most of the rankings listed above are based on numerical data, the selection of what numbers to use can be subjective. So even with that caveat, what story is the data telling us? Somewhat sadly, we rank about in the middle of all the U.S. states. Is Iowa a great state? Probably not. Maybe a so-so state.

If that’s true, and it’s hard to argue with numbers and facts, wouldn’t you expect our governor and Legislature to do something about it? After all, numerous books have been written by people who have spent their careers describing all sorts of government actions that can improve the overall quality of a state. They’re not a secret. Most of them are based on attracting and keeping a high quality and well-educated labor force. And how do we do that? Simple. Just make a state a desirable place to live.

Iowa features a frequently unpleasant climate with no oceans or mountains to attract workers who are looking for what they perceive as a high quality of life. Okay, maybe our government could look at other things that attract people and businesses. Are they?

Our Legislature passed, among other things, bills that: Prohibit transgender people from using the school restroom or locker room that corresponds to their gender identity; criminalize gender-affirming health care for minors; prohibit transgender girls and women from participating on female sports teams from kindergarten through college; and limit the teaching of transgender topics in schools.

Anyone who thinks these measures will attract high-quality workers and businesses to Iowa does not understand economic, social and population growth. Because of their obsession with bathrooms and LGBTQ+, the Iowa Legislature and governor have put us on a downward path of state quality that will extend well into the future. It’s ironic that a government that brags about limiting intervention into peoples’ lives is so determined to control bathroom use by children and limit parental control over their children’s medical care.

Our government has become a parochial one wearing blinders. We must substantially reduce our absorption on these things that interfere with individual freedoms and instead switch our focus to those variables that actually do affect economic growth and a state’s quality. If this Legislature and governor won’t do that, we should change them.

Our future depends on it.

