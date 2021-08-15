FRED ABRAHAM: Iowa's school mask ban endangers our children

The Republican government now running Iowa seems to regularly find ways to sink even lower in it’s concern for the residents of the state. The Legislature’s and governor’s recent move to prevent public schools from mandating the wearing of masks by students is just another in a line of moves designed to ... what? Enable a further outbreak of deadly highly infectious disease? Because that’s what it’s done. She claims it’s because she believes parents should have the right to control their children’s lives. Apparently she includes the right to let their kids get sick in that package.

Now, I can’t understand that thinking, but maybe parents should have that right. However, they sure don’t have the right to make other kids and teachers sick, and that’s what happens when kids are not wearing masks who have not been vaccinated. Look at this way. Should parents have the right to let their 11-year-old drive the family car on a public street? Would Reynolds say yes to that and drop the minimum driving age requirement? Isn’t that an application of her beliefs?