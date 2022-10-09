FRED ABRAHAM: Iowa brain drain? It's complicated

About 40 years ago, some colleagues wrote a scholarly paper discussing what is called the “Brain Drain” in Iowa. Essentially, they described how so many of our college graduates leave Iowa for other states. This has become worse in recent years. According to the National Bureau of Economic Research — a highly respected research organization — Iowa now ranks 10th-worse in the country and lower than the six states bordering it: Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota, South Dakota, Nebraska, and Missouri.

One of the reasons for the brain drain is the lack of good job opportunities available in Iowa. The state also has fewer metropolitan areas than states that manage to retain their graduates. But that’s a simplistic answer to a complex issue. There are other reasons.

We don’t have a very good climate. Cold winters and hot, humid summers. We don’t have mountains. We don’t have oceans. These are important factors in location decisions of new graduates. The reality is young people are more concerned with quality of life than previous generations. Sun Belt, coastal, and scenic states are doing well. The top five states avoiding the brain drain are Colorado, New York, Washington, California and Illinois.

What about the 11 states I listed? South Dakota, Nebraska, and Missouri are red states. Wisconsin is a political disaster and Minnesota may be changing. Iowa is as red as you can get. The top five states are all blue states. The fact is college graduates are more progressive and Democratic than nongraduates. Graduates don’t want the political philosophy of the red states and leave in droves.

Iowa’s political climate is not conducive to retention. We have an extremely conservative Legislature and a governor who wants to be a Trump clone. We have among the most liberal gun laws in the country. Our governor is anti-choice even though 60% of Iowans support legal abortion. She is opposed to forgiveness of student debt and has even joined a lawsuit against it. And she is proud of cutting financial support for our schools, especially higher education. Our government currently has a $2 billion surplus even though we have a crumbling infrastructure.

None of these positions play well with college graduates, and it’s no wonder they are leaving the state. Try this. If you have a family member or a friend who is a recent graduate and is leaving the state, ask them why. You will of course hear about lack of job opportunities, but drill down further and see if any of the things I mentioned surface. Or, ask them directly about these issues. I suspect you will be somewhat surprised and find 20-somethings have substantially different views than our legislators. Unfortunately, those who stay in Iowa are outnumbered in our rural, Republican counties and districts.

Unquestionably, we have a serious problem with our brain drain. Of course more job opportunities must be created. But that’s not enough. We need to have a better and more tolerant political climate. That can begin in November. We need to elect to our state government legislators who are more progressive and supportive. Our current crop is not. Until we change them we will continue to have poor legislation and a continuing brain drain.