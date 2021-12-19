FRED ABRAHAM: Goodbye, 2021; be better, 2022

Last January, there seemed to be a collective sigh of relief that 2020 was finally over. After all, could a year be any worse? Then came 2021.

There were certainly good things that happened: Swearing in a president who cares about the country far more than his TV ratings was a good start. Coupled with a vaccine that was 95% effective in preventing COVID and a national plan to get everyone vaccinated, it looked like a good year.

But things changed in a hurry.

The vaccination plans turned sour as millions of people rejected vaccines for whatever crazy, manufactured reason, most notably because their sect leader, Donald Trump, opposed it. Never mind he was vaccinated. He just didn’t want them to be.

The defeated president and supporters create an insurrection that invaded the Capitol, threatening the very core of our republic. It led to a second impeachment trial for Trump where almost every Republican voted to acquit even in the face of overwhelming evidence of guilt.

The big lie that the election was stolen from Trump persists to this day. As an aside to you Trump believers: There was no steal, he lost.

Period. End of debate. Grow up and give up.

Trump and his allies in the GOP mounted a widespread legal campaign after the presidential election seeking to overturn the results in battleground states. It resulted in more than 60 failed court cases.

Never wanting to give in, numerous states passed laws making voting more difficult, especially for minorities. The Republican mantra remains win at all costs.

Gun violence reached record levels as gun owners hid behind the outdated Second Amendment. Over 85,000 people were killed by firearms. So far there have been 667 mass shootings and 27 mass murders in 2021. America is beginning to look like a western movie.

The U.S. finally pulled out of Afghanistan and the war that never ends but badly misjudged the Taliban reaction as things got worse for the residents. There will be war of some sort there for the foreseeable future. Sad.

This list is virtually endless.

There were a couple of bright spots, for me anyway. William Shatner, AKA James Kirk of the original “Star Trek,” finally really got to space at 90 years old. That’s cool. Tom Brady made a strong case that he may well be the best quarterback to ever play football. Congress passed a badly needed $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill approved by President Biden, illustrating that wonder of wonders, the parties can actually occasionally work together.

I can list a lot more things, but my hope is we can learn from 2021 and make 2022 a good year. We can start by having clean elections and far less whining. Let’s make a real effort to work on gun regulations that are consistent with the Second Amendment but have real teeth in them. A tough task to be sure but a necessary one.

Can we concede we have racial issues in the U.S. and try to figure out reasonable solutions acceptable to all? This should be the easiest of the bunch. We are all Americans, and we all love this country. Ultimately, we need to work toward common goals and leading America to fulfill its promise. So, goodbye 2021 and welcome 2022. Please be better.

Fred Abraham is professor emeritus at the University of Northern Iowa. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author, and do not reflect those of the university.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0