Here we go again. No, not another shooting, but rather a crisis over raising the federal debt ceiling. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says the government won’t have enough money to pay all of its bills unless Congress acts to raise the debt ceiling by Monday. We go through this action periodically —in the last 82 years, Congress has raised the debt ceiling at least a 100 —sometimes at the last minute and occasionally doing it in an untimely fashion. We even have had several government shutdowns while waiting for Congress to act to increase the ceiling.

There have been other shutdowns because of political logjams having little to do with the actual debt ceiling. The shutdown of 2013 occurred during the second Obama term, focusing primarily on a disagreement between Republican — led House of Representatives and the Democratic-led Senate about the contents of the 2014 Continuing Appropriations Resolution bill, alongside other political issues. The shutdown of December 2018–January 2019 was the second to occur during the presidential term of Donald Trump, and was due to a disagreement over funding for Trump’s wall along the Mexico–United States border.

These shutdowns are expensive. According to the Congressional Budget Office, the 2018-2019 shutdown cost the government $3 billion in back pay for furloughed workers, plus $2 billion in lost tax revenues due to reduced tax evasion compliance activities by the Internal Revenue Service, and a smaller amount of lost fees such as for visits to national parks, for a total of about $5 billion. Realistically, as long as we have political stubbornness and an unwillingness to compromise in Washington, we will continue to have threatened and actual shutdowns. Until we elect better people to office, those problems will not end, and we will periodically cycle through a debt ceiling battle.

Douglas Holtz-Eakin, former director of the Congressional Budget Office says, “The biggest problem with the ceiling is that it has become so politicized, and a dangerous political bargaining chip that holds the economy hostage in order to extract political demands.” And that hurts. Economist Mark Zandi says, “Defaulting on the debt ceiling would cause real GDP to decline almost 4% peak to trough, nearly 6 million jobs would be lost, and the unemployment rate would surge to over 7%. Stock prices would be cut almost in one-third at the worst of the selloff, wiping out $12 trillion in household wealth.”

However, we can do something about shutdowns and fears related to the debt ceiling. Democratic Sens. Chris Van Hollen of Maryland and Brian Schatz of Hawaii have proposed abolishing the debt ceiling. As Van Hollen says, “It is time to defuse this economic time bomb that is repeatedly and recklessly used to threaten an economic doomsday in order to impose a radical political agenda.” Schatz follows up, “Republicans are using the debt limit to hold the country hostage. We need to stop playing this very dangerous game with the nation’s economy and get rid of the debt ceiling.”

While we can’t easily reduce political gamesmanship, we can get rid of one problem: The debt ceiling. It’s simple really. Just abolish the ceiling. It’s usefulness has long since evaporated. A good, easy solution. Let’s do it.