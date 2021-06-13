FRED ABRAHAM: Frankly, Iowa is not welcoming

In my 27 years as head of the economics department at University of Northern Iowa, I was frequently called upon to hire faculty for the department. The university has a well-defined and extensive hiring policy. A search committee is formed, the members receive training in appropriate practices, a job description is developed that requires approval at many levels, advertising is extensive, applications are carefully reviewed, the pool is narrowed down, candidates carefully interviewed, recommendations made that require the OK from many offices on campus, and finally an offer is made. This process is involved but fair because the university wants to be transparent, inclusive, and open as it seeks to hire the best people.
You might think it was difficult to hire top people, and it was, but not because of the process. Our biggest problem was not finding people or getting approvals but rather encouraging our selected person to actually accept our offer. It is clearly a seller’s market for the best people and the real challenge was to convince the people we wanted UNI was the place for them.
Our department required that the successful candidate have a Ph.D. in economics. This degree is earned at research-oriented, top schools. Research is not the main focus of UNI. We wanted the best teachers and expected them to also be research active, but many potential faculty want to be at prestigious research schools. Once we identified the best people, our job was to convince them UNI was their place. This could be difficult. Iowa does not have an ocean, mountains, or a nice climate. While the Cedar Valley is a great place, it’s not a large metropolitan area. Our assets, while many, don’t always appeal to new Ph.D. graduates.
This problem is not confined to Iowa’s universities but exists in all businesses. We want young people to move here or stay here, and that means making the state attractive to them. Our governor and Legislature are working against this. They are governing for a small, elite group. Frankly, Iowa is not welcoming.
For example, we have made it more difficult to legally vote, resulting in what will be a discriminatory practice. We allow racial profiling by law enforcement. We have alienated the LGBTQ community with silly restrictions. We are trying to dictate women’s reproductive practices. We have cut taxes on businesses with the excuse that will attract them when studies show taxes are way down the list for business location decisions. Where are the controls on agriculture to clean up our polluted waterways? Stalled in committee. And we have made it easier to buy and use guns, making residents less safe. These are just a few of the anti-welcome actions of the Republican Party in power.
We love our state and want to share it with others. The Republican leaders are governing for their friends and not in the long-term interests of the state.
Iowa: It’s time to wake up.
We must start getting rid of the right-wing extremists who now control our government and state for their special interests. Until that happens, Iowa will continue to languish and decline. We deserve better than what they are providing us.
Fred Abraham is professor emeritus at the University of Northern Iowa. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author, and do not reflect those of the university.