FRED ABRAHAM: Frankly, Iowa is not welcoming

This problem is not confined to Iowa’s universities but exists in all businesses. We want young people to move here or stay here, and that means making the state attractive to them. Our governor and Legislature are working against this. They are governing for a small, elite group. Frankly, Iowa is not welcoming.

For example, we have made it more difficult to legally vote, resulting in what will be a discriminatory practice. We allow racial profiling by law enforcement. We have alienated the LGBTQ community with silly restrictions. We are trying to dictate women’s reproductive practices. We have cut taxes on businesses with the excuse that will attract them when studies show taxes are way down the list for business location decisions. Where are the controls on agriculture to clean up our polluted waterways? Stalled in committee. And we have made it easier to buy and use guns, making residents less safe. These are just a few of the anti-welcome actions of the Republican Party in power.

We love our state and want to share it with others. The Republican leaders are governing for their friends and not in the long-term interests of the state.

Iowa: It’s time to wake up.

We must start getting rid of the right-wing extremists who now control our government and state for their special interests. Until that happens, Iowa will continue to languish and decline. We deserve better than what they are providing us.

Fred Abraham is professor emeritus at the University of Northern Iowa. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author, and do not reflect those of the university.

Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0