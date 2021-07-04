FRED ABRAHAM: Fox News is sullying freedom of speech

But moving on. What’s with Republicans who continue to worship the likes of Carlson — who never performed military service, he applied to the CIA but was rejected — and claim you support American military? I lost family members in World War II and Vietnam, and had others who were njured in Korea. I’ll bet you did too. How can you stomach Fox News and Carlson’s disdain for our military leaders? There is little redeeming value in their use — I would argue their misuse — of the First Amendment. What are they contributing?

Our past leaders fought for the right for freedom of expression, and I take a second to no person in my support of that. But Carlson uses it for personal gain, not for ideals. Did you know he makes about $6 million annually and has a net worth of $30 million? Convince me he does his propaganda show for principle and not money. Good luck with that.

It may surprise many to know I have Republican friends, and while we disagree I respect their philosophy and beliefs. I will defend forever their right to have them. I think that is what Independence Day is all about. But I implore those friends to step back and see what public Republicans think of our troops and their commitment to service. Does Tucker Carlson really speak for you?

Enough is enough. My message to Republicans is to return to your traditional values of military support, fiscal responsibility, and social conservatism. I don’t agree with your philosophy just as you won’t with mine, but we can have some great discussions over them. Let’s abandon Tucker and Fox to the money-grubbing life they have chosen. I think Independence Day demands that.

Fred Abraham is professor emeritus at the University of Northern Iowa. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author, and do not reflect those of the university.

