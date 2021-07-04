FRED ABRAHAM: Fox News is sullying freedom of speech

Enough already. How long do we have to put up with the darling of Fox News, Tucker Carlson?
Today we celebrate the anniversary of the independence of the United States, and a huge part of our independence is the very First Amendment to the Constitution: “Congress shall make no law ... abridging the freedom of speech.” We can interpret that to mean mental midgets like Tucker Carlson can say a lot of things, but it doesn’t mean we have to believe them.
So why do Republicans go along with this incredible perversion of the rights established by our Founding Fathers? Here’s the latest example.
Tucker — or should we call him Mucker — Carlson has gone off on Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Milley is the highest ranking military officer in our country, and Carlson has referred to him as a “pig” and “stupid.” But there’s more. According to Carlson, “Milley got the job because he is obsequious. He knows who to suck up to, and he’s more than happy to do it. Feed him a script and he will read it.”
Really? Milley has a B.A. from prestigious Princeton University, a masters degree from Columbia University, and another masters from the Naval War College. Now, I’m an academic, so please believe me that these are impressive credentials. What’s Carlson’s academic pedigree? He graduated with a B.A. in history from Trinity College after being kicked out of a Swiss boarding school.
But moving on. What’s with Republicans who continue to worship the likes of Carlson — who never performed military service, he applied to the CIA but was rejected — and claim you support American military? I lost family members in World War II and Vietnam, and had others who were njured in Korea. I’ll bet you did too. How can you stomach Fox News and Carlson’s disdain for our military leaders? There is little redeeming value in their use — I would argue their misuse — of the First Amendment. What are they contributing?
Our past leaders fought for the right for freedom of expression, and I take a second to no person in my support of that. But Carlson uses it for personal gain, not for ideals. Did you know he makes about $6 million annually and has a net worth of $30 million? Convince me he does his propaganda show for principle and not money. Good luck with that.
It may surprise many to know I have Republican friends, and while we disagree I respect their philosophy and beliefs. I will defend forever their right to have them. I think that is what Independence Day is all about. But I implore those friends to step back and see what public Republicans think of our troops and their commitment to service. Does Tucker Carlson really speak for you?
Enough is enough. My message to Republicans is to return to your traditional values of military support, fiscal responsibility, and social conservatism. I don’t agree with your philosophy just as you won’t with mine, but we can have some great discussions over them. Let’s abandon Tucker and Fox to the money-grubbing life they have chosen. I think Independence Day demands that.
Fred Abraham is professor emeritus at the University of Northern Iowa. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author, and do not reflect those of the university.