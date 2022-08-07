FRED ABRAHAM: Fight over abortion is hurting Democrats

As widely expected, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, resulting in new restrictions of abortions and bringing an outcry from the pro-choice group, especially those in the Democratic Party. The ruling delighted the anti-abortion element in the Republican Party. How this all plays out over time remains to be seen.

As I have written earlier, like almost everyone else I am uncomfortable with allowing late-term abortions. But I don’t see how the state can justify telling a woman she can not terminate an early unwanted pregnancy. Do we not understand women are human and mistakes and accidents occur? Instead of punishing, why not instead give them help when an unplanned baby is born?

The abortion debate pits the right of a woman to control her body against those who think a fetus is a person. This is a question of values, and there is really no right or wrong. Further, 34% of Iowans say abortion should be illegal in most or all cases while 60% say it should be legal in most or all cases. With numbers like that, why does this debate go on?

Because, that’s still not enough.

Until the approval rating gets high enough to relegate the anti-abortionists to an extremely small majority the battle will go on. And this is hurting Democrats.

As much as I hate to say it, the Democrats need to cool their rhetoric on the issue. To me, abortion is a women’s issue and men should step back from it. Further, it provides ammunition in the Republicans’ fight against Democrats, and they certainly use it. The leaders of the fight for women’s rights should be women. Can there be anything more intrusive than forcing a woman to have a baby? Especially the result of an unwanted pregnancy. The Democrats should be recruiting women as leaders in their efforts to protect women’s rights, but until the abortion approval numbers rise even more, Democrats would be wise to continue to support freedom of choice but make it less important to the party position.

I am not suggesting the Democrats abandon their pro-choice stand. Rather, until they get much more support, make it a lesser plank in the platform. Build a base of support sufficiently large that it can’t be overcome by a minority of well-funded opponents.

This will not be popular among a large group in the party, but reality must be faced. Democrats are having a political struggle in our country, and they need to be thinking of returning to the party’s roots: supporting working people’s rights; working to protect minority rights while safeguarding majority rights; securing voter rights. In other words, return to being the party of all people. The Republicans have apparently been successful at convincing voters they care about them. Well, actually they don’t. Window dressing such as greatly expanded gun rights, restricting voting rights of certain segments of society, and subsidizing private school education gets them more votes but doesn’t improve society.

Democrats need to carefully choose their battles. And right now, abortion is not one of them. Letting the debate cool for now and returning to it in better times will raise the probability of success.