Here’s a message to Republicans: Don’t judge the entire Democrat party on the basis of what you hear from a few, far left party politicians. They do not speak for a huge majority of the party. Mostly, they just speak for themselves. Take gun control. Except for these out of touch ultra-liberals, Democrats do not advocate governments taking away guns from citizens. Let me repeat that: The Democratic party DOES NOT want to take away your guns. Gun ownership is specifically guaranteed in the Constitution and seizing firearms would take a constitutional amendment.

And that’s not going to happen.

Changing the Constitution is a difficult proposition even when there is widespread support. It’s virtually impossible on divisive issues like gun control. The constitution was ratified in 1788 and the first 10 amendments, known as the Bill of Rights, were ratified in 1791. Since then, it has only been amended 17 times. That’s right. Seventeen times in 232 years. Face it. It’s tough to change and it’s certainly not going to happen with gun control. Nobody’s going to come and take your guns. Until we can get gun owners to understand that, we never will have a sensible firearms policy in our country.

There were 51 school shootings with injuries or deaths last year. Already this year, 14 more. Most gun owners agree we have a gun problem. They are the ones who need to take a leadership role on developing a sane, workable, and effective gun control policy. The first step is for them to take back control of the NRA. Instead of spreading lies and fears among gun owners, the NRA should return to its original objectives. Initially, the NRA was founded in 1871 by a group of former Union Army officers unhappy that so many Northern soldiers, often poorly trained, hardly knew how to use their guns. Later, the NRA added education and gun use safety. But, in the 1970’s their focus moved to political purposes and then to fear-mongering about the Second Amendment and gun control legislation. Change is needed in the NRA and again, that must come from gun owners.

Now, I don’t pretend to know what steps should be taken. I do know gun owners are a big barrier to improving things. They are not bad people but they are needlessly worried. So long as they continue to buy into the unjustified, unwarranted, and simply wrong fear of government taking away their guns, no progress can be made. And who better than them to lead? Will it take a shooting in their own neighborhood schools to move them to action?

So to gun owners: Overcome the false fear of government seizing your guns. Work with legislators to seek ways to stop or at least lower the senseless killings of so many people and especially helpless children. Pressure the NRA to focus on what needs to be done rather than continuing to frighten with a false narrative. Finally, recognize that if you are not part of the solution, then you are part of the problem. With the privilege of gun ownership also comes responsibility. Just do it.

The US surpasses 140 mass shootings in 2023. Here's every event mapped Mass shootings take place in nearly every type of public and private space Mass shootings have happened in gun-friendly states—and some stricter ones Mass shootings have happened in gun-friendly states—and some stricter ones Mass shootings take place in nearly every type of public and private space