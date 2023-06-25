One of the more troubling things I see is the proclivity of some citizens to easily embrace conspiracies. This tendency to disregard ideas that have a rock solid foundation in facts is discouraging. What kind of education do these people have to almost blindly accept crazy plots for no other reason than they make one feel good? Here are a few of the more bizarre of the many out there.

The moon landing never happened. Yes it did. Moon rocks have been studied and analyzed by scientists all over the world, not just Americans. They confirmed the rocks as not being from Earth. Why would non-Americans participate in an American fake? They wouldn’t.

Jet vapor trails are full of dangerous chemicals the government is feeding into the atmosphere. No, they’re not. These trails are little more than water vapor condensing in the low temperatures at high altitude. Burning of fuel not only releases energy but also gases, the biggest being carbon dioxide. These gases turn into harmless water vapor. They are not part of some government plot. Here is a nonfake result, though. They can create clouds that in large quantities may actually affect weather

The 911 attacks were caused by everybody except Bin Laden and his minions. This one is baffling. The claims that Israel was involved, or there were explosives in the buildings already, or even that the president knew in advance are breathtaking. The convoluted logic conspiracy believers go through defies belief. They seize on tiny irrelevant scraps of facts and convert them into nefarious plots. The huge body of evidence points to Bin Laden. That’s the real fact here.

The JFK assassination involved more than Harvey Oswald. Fidel Castro’s government, or maybe anti-Castro activists, or organized crime, or the CIA, or Vice President Lyndon Johnson are some of the culprits named. The Warren Commission interviewed hundreds of people and issued an 888 page report stating Oswald acted alone. This one we will never be completely sure of because he was killed soon after the assassination. But why not accept the report which far exceeds any other single work on the assassination?

These are just a few examples. Back to education and critical thinking. I taught my students to critically question everything, including me. They were to research and ponder ideas and statements. I wanted them to use a combination of their education, facts, and common sense to arrive at a position. But like Sherlock Holmes, when new facts emerge, those should be evaluated and if necessary lead to reworked beliefs.

Facts should always be questioned, but ultimately the best way to deal with them is to evaluate the source. Is it a source students have learned to trust? Is it a source that has reason to deceive? But importantly, does what the source says make sense?

This is a good way to evaluate not only potential conspiracy theories but also the news. We are besieged with all manner of information from broadcasters such as CNN and Fox and social media like Twitter and Facebook. It really is hard to sift through all of it and try to discover what might be that elusive and vague thing we call truth. But we should try.