FRED ABRAHAM: Cellphone has become a necessity

Not surprisingly, I have a cellphone. I have been heavily reliant on my home computer for years. I got the cellphone long ago for a variety of reasons. To begin, I thought it would be useful to be able to make and receive phone calls when away from my home and office. Pay phones have become virtually non-existent and I frequently need to have quick, real time communications like when my lovely wife needs me to bring home something for her.
Also, I thought it would be useful to be able to look up things on the internet when away from my desktop computer. Whether an address, phone number, movie review, meal specials, game scores, or the ability to resolve an argument with the kids, the phone’s internet feature gives me quick access to information. Not to mention the ability to navigate when in another town. It is easy to get lost, and the phone’s map feature can be very useful.
I rely heavily on email for other communications and my phone gives me pretty good access to my email account so I can fairly easily send and receive messages. All those who know me realize that and I do get a lot of messages that I can readily see on my phone. I much prefer email.
Unlike most people, I seldom use text communications. Many times the messages I receive are incomplete, garbled, or on some occasions, incomprehensible. I also dislike the constant interruptions both for me and anybody I might be having a face-to-face conversation with. Those Apple watches are particularly annoying. I am getting tired of people surreptitiously looking at their wrist to see what earth-shaking new message has just come in. Worse, they frequently are not even subtle about it. Kids are especially bad about that. How many times have you been having a family dinner, in church, or some other activity, and looked over to see your kids with their noses buried in their phones, or sneaking a peak. When I was still teaching, my colleagues and I discussed how easy it was to see if students were paying attention in class. If their hands were under the desk, they were texting. And while so many love all the apps they can download, I don’t find them useful. I don’t play games, and that’s what seems the most popular distraction.
As bad as all of that is, the worst is how bad the commercial websites are. Too often they are poorly designed, confusing, and don’t even carry useful information about a company. The latest seems to be the habit of so many businesses, especially restaurants, of not putting product prices on their site. The reason I usually go to the site is to get information, especially prices, but they don’t have them. That’s apparently a state secret. Usually, my rule is no prices, no business from me.
I think every business operator should be charged with regularly doing a search on their company website. Let them struggle with what their potential (and maybe soon to be lost?) customers have to put up with. Think it might improve websites?
Neither do I.
More than 300 Samoyeds were seized from an Iowa puppy mill in 2018. Where are they now?
niko
Iowa Samoyed rescue Niko
Iowa Samoyed Niko chasing a ball
samoyed tesla
lua
Iowa Samoyed rescue Lua
shelby
skyy
stella samoyed
Iowa Samoyed rescues Stella and Skyy
samoyed cartier
kevin
meka
Finley
Iowa Samoyed rescue Finley
thor
Iowa Samoyed rescue Thor
Valkyrie
Mishka samoyed
Iowa Samoyed rescues Valkyrie and Mishka
lucy samoyed
Iowa Samoyed rescue Lucy (now in Texas)
Ollie
samoyed hudson
Iowa Samoyed rescue Hudson
boo
everest
Iowa Samoyed rescue Everest
henry
samoyed kody
Iowa Samoyed rescue Kody
kota
apollo samoyed
Iowa Samoyed rescue Apollo
samoyed gus
Iowa Samoyed rescue Gus (Huling)
Olive
Iowa Samoyed rescue Olive
juneau
Iowa Samoyed rescue Juneau
bodhi and phoebe
samoyeds juno and masey roo
Iowa Samoyed rescue Juno
Iowa Samoyed Rescue Masey
fenix samoyed
gus (williams)
Iowa Samoyed rescue Gus (Williams) gets the Zoomies
harper
Iowa Samoyed rescue Harper
winston
Iowa Samoyed rescue Winston
umka
inara
gracie
Iowa Samoyed rescue Gracie
samoyed Toshi
samoyed juno (johnson)
Iowa Samoyed rescue Juno and pal Hana
diamond
samoyed Ronan
Iowa Samoyed Rescue Ronan
samoyed arya (hazel)
houston
Iowa Samoyed rescue Houston
luka
tina
Lucy
max and polar
buddy
izzy with water bowl.jpg
Iowa Samoyed rescue Izzy
Fred Abraham is professor emeritus at the University of Northern Iowa. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author, and do not reflect those of the university.