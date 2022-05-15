FRED ABRAHAM: Cellphone has become a necessity

Not surprisingly, I have a cellphone. I have been heavily reliant on my home computer for years. I got the cellphone long ago for a variety of reasons. To begin, I thought it would be useful to be able to make and receive phone calls when away from my home and office. Pay phones have become virtually non-existent and I frequently need to have quick, real time communications like when my lovely wife needs me to bring home something for her.

Also, I thought it would be useful to be able to look up things on the internet when away from my desktop computer. Whether an address, phone number, movie review, meal specials, game scores, or the ability to resolve an argument with the kids, the phone’s internet feature gives me quick access to information. Not to mention the ability to navigate when in another town. It is easy to get lost, and the phone’s map feature can be very useful.

I rely heavily on email for other communications and my phone gives me pretty good access to my email account so I can fairly easily send and receive messages. All those who know me realize that and I do get a lot of messages that I can readily see on my phone. I much prefer email.

Unlike most people, I seldom use text communications. Many times the messages I receive are incomplete, garbled, or on some occasions, incomprehensible. I also dislike the constant interruptions both for me and anybody I might be having a face-to-face conversation with. Those Apple watches are particularly annoying. I am getting tired of people surreptitiously looking at their wrist to see what earth-shaking new message has just come in. Worse, they frequently are not even subtle about it. Kids are especially bad about that. How many times have you been having a family dinner, in church, or some other activity, and looked over to see your kids with their noses buried in their phones, or sneaking a peak. When I was still teaching, my colleagues and I discussed how easy it was to see if students were paying attention in class. If their hands were under the desk, they were texting. And while so many love all the apps they can download, I don’t find them useful. I don’t play games, and that’s what seems the most popular distraction.

As bad as all of that is, the worst is how bad the commercial websites are. Too often they are poorly designed, confusing, and don’t even carry useful information about a company. The latest seems to be the habit of so many businesses, especially restaurants, of not putting product prices on their site. The reason I usually go to the site is to get information, especially prices, but they don’t have them. That’s apparently a state secret. Usually, my rule is no prices, no business from me.

I think every business operator should be charged with regularly doing a search on their company website. Let them struggle with what their potential (and maybe soon to be lost?) customers have to put up with. Think it might improve websites?

Neither do I.

Fred Abraham is professor emeritus at the University of Northern Iowa. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author, and do not reflect those of the university.

