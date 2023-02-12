Questions, questions, questions.

What’s going on with Donald Trump? I only ask because he is notorious for dropping behavior bombs, and he has not made a stupid statement in more than a month. He has previously been consistent in making an outlandish pronouncement about every two weeks. The last one was two months ago with his suggestion the rules in the Constitution be overturned so he could be declared president. Since then, nothing. Why? Does he have a new strategy to get the limelight?

Ever since the midterms that didn’t go his way, he has not had a real rally. Why not? Is he afraid he couldn’t attract a huge, adoring crowd? Recently, he held an event in South Carolina that was initially billed as a rally but devolved into a small meeting with a select group of Republican donors and local leaders. What happened? Is he losing favor with the party that increasingly wonders if he can beat Joe Biden?

Trump announced as a candidate for the presidency before any other party members. Yet, he has done very little campaigning since then. Why did he announce so early? Was it just to get attention? Does it have anything to do with fundraising? Does he have a secret plan to surprise us with in the future?

His lack of public appearances and eyebrow raising statements makes me wonder: Is he ill or in poor health? He’ll be 77 in a few months and is obese by medical definitions. He weighs 250 pounds with a body mass index of 31.3, above the obesity threshold of 30. He gets very little exercise. He plays golf riding a cart. All of this puts him in a higher health risk category. He is a COVID survivor, but does he still have problems? Could he be suffering from long COVID? That can cause a variety of symptoms including depression and anxiety. Could his discouragement about the midterm elections be made worse by long COVID?

Could it be even worse? Does he have more serious health problems that are slowing him down? Good grief, could he have a near-terminal malady? What if he were to die unexpectedly? Would his obsessive supporters immediately concoct a series of conspiracy theories about the cause of death? Would they believe anything other than that there was a nefarious plot to get rid of their hero?

Trump’s legal problems are well known and apparently getting worse. After a lifetime of buying his way out of trouble or manipulating the legal system to his advantage, has he finally reached a point where that strategy will no longer work? If so, could that be causing him to seek so little public attention? He is driven by a need to always win. Is this finally a basket of battles he fears he will lose? Is that depressing him?

Does he have severe financial problems? He issued a package of NFTs — what I would call trading cards — and made several million dollars from that. Did he do that just for attention and publicity? Or was this a money grab by someone who desperately needs cash?

And the list goes on.

Questions, questions, questions.

