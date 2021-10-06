FRED ABRAHAM: America no longer the world's policeman

Contemplating the destruction, carnage, and incredible waste and death of World War II, U.S. leaders vowed to try to create a world system that would prevent a future recurrence. As examples, Gen. George Marshall developed the Marshall Plan for the rebuilding of Europe, and Gen. Douglas MacArthur worked to eliminate hunger in Japan. Other leaders worked to develop the United Nations to bring nations closer together.

A big part of that plan was what we call economic integration. The best example of this is Europe, where the United States helped develop the European Economic Union from the vestiges of the Common Market. The idea was to get countries and businesses in Europe to think less about destroying each other and more about having economic relationships. You don’t shoot your customers. Along with this was the concept that we needed a policeman for the world. Following the war, no country had the economic and military means to fulfill this responsibility except for the U.S., and so we did it.

This policy overall was highly effective even though a cold war between free societies and collective ones developed. Overall for the next six decades there were no more world wars, and those conflicts that did erupt fell more in the category of regional battles. The plan did not work perfectly of course. The U.S. war in Vietnam was clearly a failure. But again, when compared with the first half of the 20th century, the plan worked well.

Along with this police power that the U.S. gave itself came a huge responsibility. Making a decision as the world’s policeman as to who needed to be redressed or even punished was difficult and had opportunity to cause great problems. To its credit, the U.S. worked with the United Nations to try to make these decisions less unilateral and more worldwide. However, with very limited success.

No matter the shortcomings of this approach, it was OK. But time marches on. Those who lived and remembered WWII generally supported this doctrine, and that includes more than just Americans. But another generation is rising up worldwide to replace the war leaders, and they have different attitudes.

This puts the U.S. in a difficult position. How can we continue our role as a world law enforcer and at the same time recognize that the world itself is changing dramatically? Europe and China are becoming huge economic powers. Japan is a Pacific Rim leader.

The inevitable outcome is the U.S. will have to retire as leader of the world police force. While there seems little choice, there are a lot of Americans who are unhappy with this path. Whether we like it or not, we have to give up the cop role and hope that the world has become mature enough to solve differences through nonmilitary means. The latest example of our new role is our departure from Afghanistan. We have spent an enormous amount of blood and treasure for objectives that were unclear. While many Americans opposed us leaving, it’s the right thing to do. But more, we need to prepare ourselves for a steady stream of these activities. Is America ready for that?

Fred Abraham is professor emeritus at the University of Northern Iowa. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author, and do not reflect those of the university.

