In a recent column, Fred Abraham shared an interesting statistic. He wrote, “Higher education has also felt the squeeze. When I came to Iowa in 1973, state appropriations covered about 75 percent of the cost of running the University of Northern Iowa. Today that number is less than 45 percent.”
Obviously, the difference is being made up by higher tuition costs and the relative lowering of faculty and staff pay.
The statement, however, avoids the question. Other than one political party or the other being composed of heartless villains, and given that politicians are motivated to stay in office, the real question is this: Why don’t voters want more money spent on higher education?
The problem with all education, and especially with higher education, is the uncertainty of what it should produce, and the increasing lack of trust the public has that schools are producing something of worth to taxpayers.
A recent poll showed almost half of Americans did not find universities to be trustworthy.
The traditional collegial and flat organizational model that was so successful in creating one of the world’s best systems of higher education has been transformed into an expensive hierarchical organization with a customer-oriented, authoritative governance obsessed with internal control and external optics. Meanwhile, faculty have been turned into service workers rather than providers of human capital.
If possible, most schools would outsource their traditional academic services altogether.
Instead of human capital, the schools are oriented around tight administrative control and the production of the signs and symbols (irrespective of reality) of ideologically driven outcomes.
I am convinced tuition could be cut in half and we would still produce educated and productive citizens. However, this cannot happen under the current politically correct, bureaucratic administrative structures. The current system is incapable of producing what the taxpayers want. First, administrations are unwilling, and second, the bureaucratic structures are incapable. Instead, costs will continue to rise faster than citizens are willing to pay while the value of the human capital produced by universities will continue to decline.
Wishful thinking will not change this, nor will replacing one political party with another.
If Des Moines tripled the amount of money sent to the universities, in five years they would be gasping-for-air broke. The issue is fundamentally not one of resources. The problem is structural and ideological. There is not enough money in Iowa to fund the demands of the potential exponential growth of these systems, nor to keep them from eventually collapsing.
Internally, instead of pursuing fundamental change, we are constantly reminded of why we can’t make elementary change because of our poverty, and then we are asked to fill out another new form in triplicate, all while watching Band-Aids being applied to hide from the public the fact that in terms of human capital, we’re OK because, unlike the other schools, we care.
