As most of us know, the internet is a double-edged sword. It contains much good information but also much that is incorrect. Knowing what to believe is difficult and requires research, critical thinking and sometimes just plain common sense. Unfortunately far too many people just believe what makes them feel good or is consistent with their preconceived ideas. It used to be people were willing to go along with someone who knows more than they do. Not anymore. Far too many people believe only those who agree with them.
I ran across a great admonition: “If you find your uninformed personal opinion disagrees with expert consensus on a technical topic, consider that ‘All the experts know something I don’t’ is a more likely explanation than ‘I solved a complex problem experts have long been studying.’” Remember the quip, “Don’t confuse me with the facts?” I always laughed at that and thought it funny. Not any more.
We live in a society where increasing numbers of people don’t think, they believe. There’s a huge difference between those two. This ignorance need not always be anything more than sad, but sometimes it can be dangerous. Take child vaccinations for example.
Increasing numbers of parents are foregoing vaccinating their children because they believe vaccinations are dangerous to a child’s health. It’s a case of people believing extremely rare, highly improbable events are the norm. Never mind all of these beliefs have been disproven or come from unreliable sources, they are accepted as the truth. Parents who wouldn’t dream of letting their kids go to a birthday party because they might catch a cold think nothing of passing up the measles vaccine because of the incredibly remote possibility of negative side effects. Not only do these parents needlessly subject their own kids to nasty diseases, they expose other babies too young for a vaccination to the same thing. Thus, parents who believe in vaccines have their children put at risk because of the selfish, misguided opinions of other parents.
Let’s be clear: Any inoculation caries the risk of some side effects. In fact, about anything we put in our bodies can cause a negative reaction. From peanuts to gluten to lactose in milk, there are people who can react negatively. But the probabilities are so small the benefits outweigh the risks by light years. You have a better chance of winning the lottery than contracting anything from vaccinations. Parents risk doing their own children and pre-vaccination babies harm by believing things the scientific community has debunked. Right now measles is on the rise because parents don’t trust experts and listen to false science. Foolish and harmful.
A bill that allows parents to not vaccinate their kids because of philosophical beliefs was introduced in the Iowa Senate but has stalled in committee. Proponents are now counting on similar bills being introduced in the House. We must inform legislators this is a bad idea and the bill should be defeated. Contact them now.
