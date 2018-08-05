I was very critical of the rhetoric between President Trump and Kim Jong-Un leading up to the Singapore Summit. I have children, and the stakes from saber rattling are too high. In the words of Ronald Reagan: “A nuclear war cannot be won.”
I was encouraged by the initial result, where both sides made what was more or less a verbal agreement to de-escalate weapons of war aimed at one another.
Then it seemed to have only been words for the wind. But now it has been reported North Korea is dismantling a ballistic missile launch site.
Then on July 27 North Korea handed over 55 boxes of human remains that are “consistent with being Americans,” based on an initial examination, a U.S. scientist who has seen the remains said Thursday.
That is a victory, for sure, for Trump diplomacy.
And that has left me feeling even less secure than I had. Why?
Because it gives legitimacy to a very dangerous foreign policy methodology. The policy of reckless, shoot from the hip, peacock diplomacy without the counsel of the State Department, generals and foreign policy experts.
That policy was again witnessed in the famous ALL CAPS tweet to Iranian President Rassan Rouhani.
Any threats that imply nuclear deployment, and even the slimmest chance of that reality, is a risk that outweighs a result that sees adversaries at least temporarily backing down. What value is a threat if backing it up isn’t genuine?
And if backing it up is real, we need to have a serious talk about the complexities of foreign policy, nationalism, international relations, treaties and alliances. It has to include the complexities of financial markets and the wealth, power and poverty that result from war. Also the repercussions to the landscape, resources and environment that will affect all of the previous concerns.
If we were to strike against Iran (because of a “threat” and not an action) with “consequences the likes of which few throughout history have ever witnessed,” what does that say to Russia, who is Iran’s ally? Where is that line of nuclear deployment now drawn?
As the Middle East digs in, what happens when Israel is in the line of fire? A nuclear defense? Who attacks? Syria? How does Pakistan respond? India is a Russian ally.
Does China take advantage of that power struggle, and how does that now effect nuclear-armed North Korea? Is South Korea at risk?
Is America’s “Terminal High Altitude Area Defense” challenged?
What will be the new economic landscape?
And I’ll be selfishly direct: Do my sons get drafted into a war that was started on Twitter? A war without a moral directive, but to prove Iran must never provoke us, even with words? A war that didn’t have to happen if there had been measured, tactful and experienced diplomacy.
This is much more complicated than what 3 a.m. outbursts on Twitter can negotiate. Social media rants are not a strategy, and the glass house successes they may temporarily create will only last as long as the fear they incited. Fear is not respect.
