A week ago, President Donald Trump took a shot across the bow of Democrat’s rectitude. If they did not get serious about solving the immigration problem, he would ship illegal immigrants to sanctuary cites. The howls from Democratic mayors could be heard half way to the moon.
It took less than 24 hours for Democrats to get their talking points in order. Trump was playing politics with the very lives of the wretched masses.
Oh, please!
Another caravan is supposedly forming, made up of people who woke up one morning dreaming to be free and said, “Hey, let’s walk 2,000 miles to America and illegally cross the border.” And golly, on the same morning, another thousand of their neighbors had the exact same idea. Yup, only Trump would use people for political ends. That and the people who blame their opponents for their own crimes.
For most of us, it is sometimes difficult to wrap our heads around what it means to say that everything is political. Surely, the truth isn’t just a matter of politics? Surely, people are not used as props for political advantage?
We have learned over the last 10 or so years that the phrase “everything is political” has some very real applications.
Trump, being the outsider, called the establishment out. The sanctuary city mayors no more want a large influx of illegal immigrants than they want a plague of locusts. They want them down on the border creating political havoc.
Sanctuary is a political position, not a moral one. It is played out because politicians know there are good folks out there who really want to believe that their politicians are nice people who would sacrifice their best interests for the benefit of others. Political movements use this desire to gain and maintain power by appearing to be compassionate saviors of the victims of the world.
This is one of the reasons they need so many victims, not to save them, but to use them as part of political wedge issues, i.e., props. Haven’t you ever wondered why the victims never go away? You’re not a racist, so why are you supposed to believe there are so many racists? Why are there still so many poor and homeless in sanctuary cities? If the Democrats found out today that the majority of illegal immigrants would vote and support the Republican party, they would be screaming for more border control by Tuesday morning. The only reason it wouldn’t be tomorrow is that it takes a while to distribute the talking points. A distinction between the modern left and the right is how far a movement will go for political power. It is a major dictum of the left that everything is political. Many on the right would rather go home and be left alone. The left uses this to their advantage by claiming to champion victims, who for political reasons can never actually be saved. The right then can be portrayed as uncaring and evil.
The evil and uncaring Trump called their bluff.
