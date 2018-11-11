While the hoped-for blue wave did not materialize Tuesday, there was a significant ripple. Democrats managed to retake the U.S. House but lost some seats in the Senate. Nonetheless, there is an opportunity for Democrats to make changes in the direction of the country and the Trump administration. A word of warning: Never mention impeachment.
There is a temptation to continue the revenge cycle begun with Republicans’ impeachment of Bill Clinton, done to get even for the treatment of Richard Nixon. As a practical matter, Trump can not be replaced by impeachment proceedings. First, megalomania, nastiness, arrogance, lying and bullying, while not desirable characteristics in a president, are not “Treason, Bribery, or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors.” And, if the House did vote articles of impeachment, the Republican Senate would never vote to remove Trump. The whole process would be a “feel good” exercise by the Democrats that would only further divide the country. In addition, impeachment would probably serve to make Trump a sympathetic figure in the eyes of his supporters and bolster his chance for re-election in 2020.
The House also should sparingly use its investigative powers. While it’s tempting to immediately start a wide range of committee hearings on various aspects of Trump and his administration, remember Trump has support from a large segment of the voting population. The president is not afraid to make unwarranted accusations of abuse of power against those he dislikes, and his tweetstorms would greatly increase if the House embarked on what he would call a witch hunt. The House must be judicious in its investigations.
The Democrats need to dump Nancy Pelosi as their leader. Her actions in leading the House in the development of Obamacare created a mountain of hard feelings, much directed at her and her style. Regardless of her qualifications, she is a lightning rod for hostility toward the Democrats. Her hard-charging arrogance wound up as a feature in a number of political ads against Democratic candidates. I have no idea how effective the ads were, but their existence illustrates her unpopularity. Compare her to Paul Ryan, current House speaker. Ryan is as far right as Pelosi is far left, but Ryan’s tone and calm demeanor disarm attempts to make him a target. There are many Democrats who could provide excellent leadership of the House without generating the hostility Pelosi does.
Democrat leaders need to confront Trump on his made-up pronouncements, lies and nasty comments. Republicans haven’t done so because they are more afraid of Trump’s base than of Democrats, but Democrats in office have already shown their supporters outnumber Trump’s. Trump can’t do much to them. The president needs to be called out on his destructive statements.
Undoubtedly, Trump has taken the country in a direction many Americans dislike. The new House has an opportunity to alter that path, but it requires careful thought and higher vision than politics as usual. I hope Democrats are capable of it.
