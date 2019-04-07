Donald Trump has brought to the forefront several issues that need attention. Our immigration policy is not working well, China is abusing trade relations with the U.S. and infringing on intellectual property rights, health care policy implemented through Obamacare needs to be adjusted and relations with North Korea need to be improved.
Identifying problem areas is the easy part. Coming up with solutions is the hard part, and Trump has failed miserably to the detriment of our country.
A wall is not the answer to immigration issues, tariffs will not bring China on board and in fact have made things worse for American businesses and farmers. Repealing Obamacare with no effective replacement is a health care disaster and kissing up to Kim Jong-Un has made us a world joke as he continues his nuclear build up.
Trump has made these things worse. But even worse than his policy failings is what he is doing to our culture.
When Trump engages in name calling, insults, profanity, lying and constant bullying he is sending a message to America that’s OK. Parents, teachers and religious leaders work hard to convince young people those kinds of actions are not acceptable, but they are completely undercut by a president who does not understand civil behavior. The harm he is doing to our society will linger long after he has left office, and it must be stopped. The Democratic strategy for the presidential election in 2020 should be entirely focused on defeating Trump. That seems obvious, but the Democrats seem to have trouble grasping that.
Sometimes in life pragmatism overshadows philosophy. The Democratic presidential candidate field is crowded, and many are running on ideas and platforms simply not acceptable to moderate voters. Some ideas may be farsighted and positive, but the harsh reality is they are not acceptable to many. Trump once said he could shoot a person midday on Fifth Avenue and his base would still love him. Sad but true, and that represents about a third of all voters. Another third will support just about any Democrat. Thus, the election is decided by the middle third, and almost by definition they are philosophically cautious and moderate. The successful Democratic candidate must have good ideas but can’t be too far out of the mainstream. Further, the candidate should run on the party platform and not quite so much against Trump. In 2016, we heard so many people say they didn’t vote for Trump, they voted against Hillary. Democrats can’t make that mistake again.
So, when Democrats select a candidate, the top priority is it must be someone who is electable. And right now, radical ideas don’t equate to electability. To be clear, there are a lot of great ideas from these good people. For me, the number one issue is the environment and climate change, and some excellent solutions are being floated. But radical ideas won’t fly. Moderate ones will. Democrats need to remember in 2020 it’s mostly about electability and less about philosophy.
