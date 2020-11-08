Democrats miss the mark

Famed Chicago newspaper columnist Mike Royko advocated that voters mislead pollsters.

“If you lied to a pollster,” he said, “then voted the way you intended, elections would still come out the way they would have if you told the truth. The only difference would be that the pollsters would have nervous breakdowns and be institutionalized, and we wouldn’t be assaulted by their silly numbers every election year.”

Trump voters may have heeded that advice, although it’s more likely they simply spurned mainstream media pollsters.

Meanwhile, Democrats envisioned former Vice President Joe Biden’s double-digit poll lead over President Donald Trump as a precursor to flipping Pennsylvania, Ohio, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina and Texas, while repudiating “Trumpism.”

Instead, they endured another night of agony.

Warning signs abounded, including huge Trump rallies and outsized Republican registration gains in Pennsylvania, which had potential implications for the “Blue Wall” states of Ohio, Michigan and Wisconsin.

Elsewhere, pollsters mistakenly created Democratic monoliths, notably among Latinos.