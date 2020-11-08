Democrats miss the mark

Famed Chicago newspaper columnist Mike Royko advocated that voters mislead pollsters.
“If you lied to a pollster,” he said, “then voted the way you intended, elections would still come out the way they would have if you told the truth. The only difference would be that the pollsters would have nervous breakdowns and be institutionalized, and we wouldn’t be assaulted by their silly numbers every election year.”
Trump voters may have heeded that advice, although it’s more likely they simply spurned mainstream media pollsters.
Meanwhile, Democrats envisioned former Vice President Joe Biden’s double-digit poll lead over President Donald Trump as a precursor to flipping Pennsylvania, Ohio, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina and Texas, while repudiating “Trumpism.”
Instead, they endured another night of agony.
Warning signs abounded, including huge Trump rallies and outsized Republican registration gains in Pennsylvania, which had potential implications for the “Blue Wall” states of Ohio, Michigan and Wisconsin.
Elsewhere, pollsters mistakenly created Democratic monoliths, notably among Latinos.
Despite Trump’s immigration rants, Latinos are not just of Mexican origin, but from Cuba, Puerto Rico, Latin and South America and elsewhere. As predominantly Catholic, they lean socially conservative, with some males admiring Trump’s machismo.
Polling problems aside, Democrats’ again failed to invoke Bill Clinton’s mantra, “It’s the economy, stupid!” Amid the pandemic, they ceded it to Trump.
Trump’s chest-thumping and low unemployment prior to COVID-19 mask that Clinton, Ronald Reagan, Jimmy Carter and Barack Obama did better than Trump on cumulative job creation and S&P 500 gains during their first three years.
Democrats focused on health care— a legitimate wedge issue, particularly during a pandemic — but with an outsized obsession about political action committee money that may have been “inside baseball” to many voters.
Yet little attention was paid to Trump’s personal “swamp,” enriching himself during his presidency, or that his $300 million debt coming due could influence decisions (like the Justice Department dropping a case against a Turkish banker funneling money to Iran because Trump has Istanbul financial interests).
Likewise, Theresa Greenfield’s campaign against Joni Ernst seemed inert.
Greenfield is a smart and charming woman, but a virtual unknown. Her business background was grossly misconstrued by Republicans without any real Democratic effort to correct the record.
Democrats even failed to capitalize on Ernst’s flubbed debate answer when KWWL’s Ron Steele asked about the break-even price on a bushel of soybeans.
“You grew up on a farm. You should know this,” Steele said. Clueless, she guessed $5.50 (it was $10). Greenfield nailed her farm answer.
Nor did Democrats address Ernst’s inability to help farmers on ethanol.
Instead, Greenfield supported job training! Who doesn’t? And Ernst bought a $400,000 condo in D.C. That’s a bargain.
Democrats worked really hard to get out the vote and amass big money, only to miss the mark with their message.
Saul Shapiro is the retired editor of The Courier, living in Cedar Falls.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!