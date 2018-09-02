After Democrats gained a Senate seat in Alabama and a House seat in Pennsylvania, a friend bet me they’d still screw things up by November.
I deemed it a Herculean task to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory as President Donald Trump continued his Sherman’s March through civility and prosecutors probed his swampy dealings.
But never underestimate the ineptitude of Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer and the coastal cabal cast as party leaders, incapable of making any cogent response that resonates following a Trump tirade.
When Trump paints Democrats as immigration absolutists — his go-to issue — the likes of Sen. Elizabeth Warren unfailingly fall into his trap, calling for replacing U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement with an agency reflecting the nation’s “morality.”
Republicans simply parlay that into Democrats “scrapping ICE” and advocating “open borders.”
For all his bombast, Trump has a soft spot for foreign workers at Mar-a-Lago, seeking 500 visas since 2010, mostly from Haiti, a “s-hole country,” followed by Romanians.
His fantasy border wall exists to deflect discussion of realistically strengthening security (more immigrants overstay visas than secretly cross the border).
Trump knows Mexico won’t buy it. He begged Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto to pretend to pay for it during a Jan. 27, 2017, phone call. “From an economic issue, it is the least important thing we were talking about,” he said, adding, “Psychologically, it means something.”
Logistically, erecting a 30-foot wall across a 1,954-mile border in desolate desert and mountain terrain, amid shifting sands and along winding rivers is unrealistic, which Trump acknowledges to some extent. It entails building expensive roads to inaccessible locations and on-site construction facilities.
A robust network of drones and sensors would be effective, financially far less burdensome (with the fiscal year 2019 federal deficit projected at nearly $1 trillion) and would have bipartisan support.
But an unapproved wall gives license to Republicans like Gov. Kim Reynolds to blame immigration as a boogeyman following Mollie Tibbitts’ tragic murder and for Rep. Steve King, a Confederate flag once adorning his desk, to spout racist sentiments.
Some undocumented immigrants do commit felonies — 3 percent have been convicted of U.S. crimes, according to the Migration Policy Institute. But the U.S. population of felons is 6 percent.
Iowa’s farm economy relies on 84,000 immigrant workers, here legally or not, as is the case nationally.
“Agriculture wouldn’t be possible, because of the amount of immigrant labor needed in the dairy industry, in the hog industry, in the cattle industry,” former Iowa Cattlemen’s Association president Kent Pruismann told the Des Moines Register.
The Chicago Tribune reported the city’s hospitality industry would collapse without immigrant workers.
A discussion of workable solutions is warranted.
As the late Sen. John McCain wrote, “It’s something this country needs to do now, in this political moment, as old fears and animosities that have blighted our history appear to be on the rise again, exploited by opportunists who won’t trouble their careers or their consciences with scruples about honesty or compassion for their fellow man.”
