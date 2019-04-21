“Treat the earth well: It was not given to you by your parents, it was loaned to you by your children. We do not inherit the Earth from our Ancestors, we borrow it from our Children.” — Native American proverb
As we await Monday’s celebration of Earth Day, it seems an appropriate sentiment. Unfortunately, the planet bequeathed to us is being used and abused at our peril.
Since the advent of the industrial revolution in the mid-18th century, we’ve been degrading our greatest gift. For much of that time, blissful ignorance prevailed. The need to attain some sort of balance between economic advances and preserving ecosystems — let alone avoiding horrific damage to our species — was neither known nor appreciated.
The Trump administration, though, is single-minded about putting the economy ahead of the environment with industry lobbyists in key environmental leadership positions. Earlier this year, the New York Times reported on an epidemic of children afflicted with cancer in Johnson County, Ind., which was Trump country in 2016 and has benefited from his economic policies.
Residents are now calculating the long-term costs.
“An avid swimmer struck down by glioblastoma, which grew a tumor in her brain. Four children with Ewing’s sarcoma, a rare bone cancer. Fifteen children with acute lymphocytic leukemia, including three cases diagnosed in the past year.”
All told, 58 cancer cases were recorded since 2008.
A carcinogenic plume toxic plume of trichloroethylene — predating the Trump administration —had spread underground, releasing vapors into homes. TCE is used in a stain remover and degreaser and by the vast majority of dry cleaners.
TCE contamination was traced to a former factory that discharged industrial wastewater into a municipal sewer for years. Levels detected in the air were 250 times state limits.
The Obama administration declared TCE a “carcinogen to all humans,” and began a review that would have led to its ban.
At the behest of industry and to the dismay of concerned Johnson County residents, the Trump administration is reversing that review, excluding TCE and other chemicals from calculations regarding possible exposure from groundwater and other contamination. It postponed a ban on “risky uses” affecting 178,000 potentially exposed workers.
The Trump administration also wants to extend by 18 months the time the coal industry can use unlined ponds of coal ash — the remnants of coal after burning — for dumping.
Yet a report by the Environmental Integrity Project found almost every U.S. coal-fired power plant — 242 of 265 — has contaminated groundwater with unsafe levels of toxic pollution. More than half had unsafe levels of arsenic, which is linked to multiple types of cancer, and 60 percent had high levels of lithium, which can cause neurological damage.
Those cases are the tips of the quickly melting iceberg. By placing the economy unquestionably over the environment, this administration devalues the planet — the precious “loan” that “we borrow from our children” — while potentially putting lives at risk.
