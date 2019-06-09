Several lawmakers have suggested removing federal agencies from Washington, D.C., and spreading them out over the nation. Excellent idea.
There is no longer any reason to have the federal government located in one place. Communications are instantaneous, and there are many advantages in having governmental power and influence scattered rather than centralized.
The richest counties in America now surround the capital, and it attracts lawyers, lobbyists, crazed activists and cons like flies to a pig pen. Almost every major interest group or business puts an office in D.C.
It would also be good for the economy. There are more than 2.1 million federal employees. Most work in federal “agencies,” the number of which is not known. Seriously, no one apparently knows how many federal agencies exist. The U.S. Government Manual lists 316, while the Federal Register puts the number at 440, but observers admit that they don’t know the number.
Federal workers are also paid more in D.C. A worker there makes 157 percent more than a federal worker in Iowa, and 181 percent more than a federal worker in Montana.
Where to put all these agencies? That would actually be rather fun. The Department of Housing and Urban Development could go to Detroit. The Department of Agriculture could find a home in Des Moines. The Department of the Treasury could be put in Denver.
These departments also have huge agencies within them. The USDA’s Forest Service could be located in Billings, Montana, while the Bureau of Land Management, which sincerely believes it literally owns most of the mountain states, could be put in Reno, Nevada.
You have free articles remaining.
Veteran Affairs could go somewhere in Texas, Homeland Security to any city on the border with Mexico. The Department of Justice would need to stay in Washington to investigate President Trump and the people who investigated Trump.
The Department of Transportation could be put in St. Louis, and the Department of Education could simply be put out of business. Agencies would need to be reviewed carefully and some should not be relocated at all, but simply eliminated.
The DOE has nine separate offices and eight agencies (with 10 sub-agencies within these), it has four “advisory” bodies, and the cost of all this to the taxpayers is more than $70 billion a year.
For what?
The DOE exists for basically one reason. It allows politicians to say they are “doing something” about education. One would have to have a very interesting definition of education to say America’s children are better educated today than when this department was organized. It has become a tax-supported and expensive playground for politicians, labor unions and activists.
The federal government has no traditional or legal role in the general education of Americans. Taking money away from local schools through taxation and giving some of it back only if the locals are compliant is a form of expensive, dictatorial overkill.
So, move it around. A pile of fertilizer just stinks, but spread it around and things begin to grow.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.