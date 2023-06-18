I agree with the conservative element of the Iowa Republican Party. There is no question that this year’s legislative session was historic. With adoption of new child labor laws, the commencement of LBGTQ+ restrictions on health care, restrictions on what can be taught in schools, and vigorous steps to eliminate waste, fraud and abuse in food safety programs and for Medicaid recipients, the landscape of Iowa is certainly going to change. The question is, what will the Legislature do next session?

Some would say we should go to Des Moines and find out. If you do make that trip you will be going in the wrong direction. The road map for Iowa law is not written in the state’s capital, it is conceived, molded, and presented for adoption in Washington, D.C. No, not in Congress and heaven forbid, not in the White House, but down on K street, where the think tanks reside. To understand how this works in Iowa look no further that the child labor law modifications.

The legislation was drafted by an organization known as the Foundation for Government Accountability, or FGA. It is in Florida but has lobbyists in 22 states, including Iowa. FGA gets its funding from conservative advocacy groups like the CATO Institute, founded by Charles Koch. The law adopted by lowa lawmakers was drafted by FGA and presented as a prepared package for passage, which after some debate, both houses adopted it and sent to the governor. The legislation was adopted not only in our state but in other states around the nation. We should expect more of these efforts, because while the CATO says it does not like the federal government, it is not too fond of state governments either.

Looking at the governor’s multi-million dollar education plan and understanding the foundation for Republican legislative thought makes it easier to anticipate where we are going next. Even a very early reading of the number of applicants indicates it is not too conservative to estimate by the third year of the program the costs could easily reach $1 billion dollars annually. We must keep in mind two things: Iowa’s annual total budget is $8.5 billion, and cuts are going to have to be made in other educational funding, which means public schools and universities will be on the chopping block.

As the educational costs continue to rise, Gov. Kim Reynolds has already indicated action must be taken to rein in teachers’ salaries. We should expect the introduction of a new class of teachers called “teacher apprentice.” I know this is coming because it has already been adopted in Florida. This step will probably edge Florida ahead of Mississippi as to which state Iowa is more like. For now, Iowa is northern Florida. Under the concept, a person with a two-year certificate and two years of apprenticeship in the classroom will obtain the status of a full-time teacher.

One last note on education. Public schools’ curriculum is set by Chapter 12, which allows local school boards to determine what courses to teach to meet the standards for graduation. Keith Turner, a retired school superintendent in north central Iowa, calls it a “model for public education.” However, the Legislature has found it can tell local boards what they cannot teach, and it will be a very short step to tell them what they must, and with a bow to the CATO Institute and the glory of the free enterprise system.

But changes are going to take place beyond the educational system. For example, you should expect a ban on the sale of abortion-inducing medication. The real open question is whether Iowa, like Idaho, will make providing an abortion a crime by the performer of the surgery and the patient.

There are other issues, for example the acceleration of the abolishment of state income taxes, which would please national conservative action groups and increase the governor’s chances of being the vice presidential nominee. There may be more action against “woke” people, but just legislation what we have outlined here would be quite enough.