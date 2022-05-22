DAVE NAGLE: Welcome back, President Trump

This fall’s general election has 33 Senate seats on the ballot and all 435 members of the House of Representatives to be determined by the voters. Because the president is only halfway through his four-year term and is not up for reelection, this November’s voting has been termed an “off-year” election.

This year might be different, and we could be having a presidential election without even knowing it. In late February or March of next year, we could be saying “Welcome back, President Donald J. Trump.

This is premised on the assumption that political prognosticators, like David Wasserman of the well-respected Cook Political Report, are right and the Democrats are going to come out of this fall’s contest looking like they just took a cold shower fully clothed. He predicts the progressive party is looking at “wipeout territory” and will lose control of both the U.S. House and the U.S. Senate. Consensus among the pundits is that Republicans will gain at least 40 seats in the House. This development alone sets up at least the possibility of the return of The Donald.

Surely within the mindset of the new House Republican majority will be the concept of retribution. Since the Democrats impeached Donald Trump on what the GOP felt were dubious grounds, there is no reason they should not return the favor and pass articles of impeachment against Joe Biden. Most likely, they will include Vice President Kamala Harris. She was present at the scene of the crime. The articles ratified by the full chamber then go to the Senate for trial.

Presidents and vice presidents can only be impeached for committing “treason, bribery, other high crimes and misdemeanors.” Treason and bribery are easy to understand, but the latter two terms, high crimes and misdemeanors, have never been defined. In other words, they are what the House and Senate decided on any given case before them. For many, the easiest definition to use to remove the presidential office holders is to deem the terms to include “dereliction of duty.” The failure to perform a needed task in a competent manner. This could include the withdrawal from Afghanistan, the failure to arm the Ukrainian army sooner, or being unable to control inflation.

Whatever the specific articles, if approved by two-thirds (66) of the Senate, the president and vice president are removed from office. Yes, this could happen, but only if the Republicans gain 16 new Senate seats. True, the odds of the control of the Senate changing to super GOP majority are long, but not inconceivable. In 1946 a wave of dissatisfaction with President Harry Truman saw a gain of 12 seats to Republican hands and the same number was obtained in 1980, forecasting the coming of the Reagan revolution.

It is true that the map in 2022 does not favor the minority party because they have more of the open seats to defend. Other factors, however, weigh in their favor. First, politically, these are not the days of Truman or Reagan. We are more divided with less ability to find candidates who seek broad appeal rather than narrow partisan support. As we wrote three weeks ago, in determining that the conventional wisdom held that Biden’s presidency was predicted to be a failure, the fourth estate continues to focus on what he has not done and ignores or downplays the accomplishments of the administration. Finally, according to our friends in the media, there is no reason for Democrats to vote because they are going to lose anyway. Conventual wisdom has a twin, the concept of self-fulfilling prophesy. Keep telling someone they are going to lose, and they probably will.

Should the Senate change hands to a Republican supermajority, then Biden and Harris are impeached, the speaker of the House becomes president and by agreement nominates Donald J. Trump to be vice president, then promptly resigns and returns to being the speaker. Simple, the 45th president becomes the 47th and, because he is simply filling out a term, would be permitted to stand for election again in 2024.

Every time I am told something will not happen, I get nervous. Not that I would ever be foolish enough to bet on a horse whose odds of winning the Kentucky Derby were 80 to 1. I know that can’t happen.

Dave Nagle is a Waterloo attorney and former U.S. congressman.

