DAVE NAGLE: US intelligence has been on point in Ukraine

Our nation’s Central Intelligence Agency states that its mission is “straightforward but critical: leverage the power of information to keep our nation safe.” Too little attention has been paid in the vital role the agency has played in assisting in the U.S. response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The importance of providing a country’s leaders with accurate and timely information is often overlooked when evaluating, explaining, or implementing decisions in times of military confrontations with an adversary. Yet history provides some stunning examples of the failure or success that critical facts were or were not provided to military leaders that ultimately led to the outcome of the war effort.

In 1946, France was confronted with the struggle of the people of Vietnam to free themselves from the colonial occupation imposed upon them for centuries. After a long, protracted, and indecisive war, the French decided that a confrontation with the Vietnamese army should take place in a valley known as Dien Bien Phu. France’s forces gathered there and as expected, they were quickly encircled. Poor military intelligence failed to inform them that re-enforcing the troops would be next to impossible. France was forced to surrender the army and withdraw from Indochina, and an independent Vietnam was divided into two nations, divided into North and South.

One of the best American instances of the failure of our intelligence agencies was what became known as the Bay of Pigs, when a new and young President John F. Kennedy was pushed early in his term of office to authorize an invasion of Cuba. The administration was advised that the Cuban people were eager to throw out their dictator, Fidel Castro. A force of just 1,400 poorly trained, under-armed, troops was landed on the island, quickly subdued, and captured. It turned out, to the consternation of the authors of the plan, that there was no groundswell of opposition to Castro’s new regime, and his army was far superior to the U.S.-backed group.

There are limitations to providing leaders of nations with good information. They must accept what they are being told. They cannot cherry pick data to reach a predetermined conclusion. One need only think of George W. Bush’s effort to find weapons of mass destruction in Iraq. Heads of state should not “hear what they want to hear and disregard the rest.”

All of which brings us to the Ukraine. Without question, the early warnings that President Biden was able to convey to NATO members, the co-ordination of economic sanctions that were quickly put in place, the slow but effective buildup of the Ukrainian army and the continued sharing of military co-ordinates has been stunning. It is almost as if we had someone joining the Russian leader for morning coffee and sharing what they’ve learned with President Zelenskyy’s allies. This, contrasted with Putin’s belief, based on his intelligent services, that Kyiv, the Ukraine’s capital, would fall in three days because his well-prepared army was infallible, indicates remarkable ignorance.

The coming battle for control of Kherson, a community of 283,000 now occupied by 15,000 to 20,000 Russian troops, could well forecast a major development in this war. It is, as military planners would say, strategically located, almost a crossroad, in southeast Ukraine. It is a pivotal point in Putin’s “land bridge” to Crimea. To the east lies the Dnieper River, and the Ukraine forces have destroyed the bridges, making resupplying Russian troops there challenging. This place for the invaders could be what Bernard Fall, the noted historian, said of Dien Bien Phu: “Hell in a very small place.”

Even with success at Kherson, danger still faces Ukraine and all of Europe. Czar Putin has announced all Russian occupied territory in Ukraine will now be regarded as part of Russia itself, and in defense of the homeland, theater nuclear weapons could be used. But we can take some small comfort in knowing that our intelligence sources are performing to a high standard. Our president, his administration and Republicans who have provided bipartisan support have shown they have the ability to utilize that information very effectively.