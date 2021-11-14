DAVE NAGLE: Time to teardown UNI's Campanile?

Warm early September days, the first days of classes at the State College of Iowa, now University of Northern Iowa, were followed by the evenings when light, the pleasantly cool air of fall came upon the campus. Traditions at the institution had to be followed, and the one most frequently cited held that no female student was really a co-ed until she had been kissed under the campanile at the stroke of midnight. What can I say? It was 1961, and we believed in simple things. Hand in hand couples would walk under the tall tower and complete the task. I admit, it was rather pleasant.

These are not those days. You see the Republicans discovered in this year’s election in Virginia, parents want more control over what their children are taught, what books they are allowed to read and, very soon, who is doing the teaching. This is not about education, but freedom. The success of making parental control over education an issue was so successful that GOP leaders are promising to make it the central question in the coming 2022 campaign.

Further, it fits right into the Republican logic that our challenge as a nation is to be free from government, particularly one controlled by Democrats. Free to own and carry a gun, free to not get a vaccine, free to not wear a mask, free to be safe from the horde of rapists and druggies crowding again at the border with Mexico (time to send the Iowa Highway Patrol back to Texas). If a political party can find enough segments of the population to reflect societal prejudice and fear, it will never lose an election.

It will not be long before we all recognize that the real issue is not our teachers, principals, and school boards, but who is teaching our teachers how and what to teach. We can solve that problem quite simply. Time to tear down the Campanile and sell UNI to a private company. Walmart comes to mind, because they know to run a business and what a retail clerk needs to know and no more.

We do not have to stop there. Homeowners have seen tremendous increases in their property taxes because of tax cuts to commercial interests and the elimination of state funding for cities called the “backfill.” The solution should not be to raise state revenues but to simply allow the individual owner to opt out of services they do not use. Fire, police, water, and snow removal would remain but if a citizen doesn’t use the parks, go the library, or have a student in school then they shouldn’t have to pay their share of those costs.

We are a nation that is on a descending staircase of irrationality propelled by prejudice and fear. It can be argued that it is absurd to destroy an educational system that has created an economy that is the envy of the world, with the highest stand of living, the best of modern medicine and the strongest military force. But just like removing the variety of city services that makes a town a community, the more we abandon reason and logic the lower on the staircase of absurdity we go.

Just before Good Friday morning in the year 1300, the Italian writer Dante Alighieri began his descent into hell, accompanied by the Roman poet Virgil. Dante’s “Inferno” is described as nine concentric circles (called Cantos) in ever downward spirals. The punishment in each circle that the lowly soul was condemned to experience for all eternity was determined by the type of sin that brought damnation. For example, those who suffered from indecision in life were, to paraphrase Dante, “driven about by swarms of wasps and bees and forced to chase a fleeing banner ever there upon the mist, because having declined to choose a side in life, they would be denied one in death.”

As you would expect, the greater the sin, the deeper the canto and the more extreme the punishment.

Every freshman at UNI learns that inside the gates of Dante’s hell was a sign that said, “Abandon hope all ye who enter here.” Fortunately, we have the option with good and mature political leadership from both parties to turn around and climb back up the staircase. Whether we do or not may well determine the future and prosperity of this nation.

Dave Nagle is a Waterloo attorney and former U.S. congressman.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0