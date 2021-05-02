Dave Nagle: The winds of change in foreign policy

We often look back at events and ask ourselves, “When did that happen?” Even more disturbing may be when the question is asked, “How did we get here?” However, in confronting current challenges, it is most helpful if we can understand when a transformative period is commencing and thus track developments as they occur.
We are entering one of those times right now. President Biden’s announcement that we would set a hard deadline for all troop withdrawal from Afghanistan in September has more implications on future responses to world affairs than the simple removal of the military from a geographical area of conflict.
What does Afghanistan teach us? Perhaps, when coupled with other events during the first two decades of the 21st century, we need to rethink our arrogance as Americans. We have believed our power to transform different societies in different countries was almost unlimited. Should the United States choose to intervene in the internal affairs of foreign governments, including the use of military force, it was a proper function because when we left, free and fair elections would be there along with the god-given free enterprise system. Just another little America on another continent.
It did not work because the tribal rivalries, the war lords, the ethnic and religious conflicts coupled with a history of government corruption prevented the seeds of reform from being planted in the ground in a sustainable environment. If we stayed another 20 years nothing would change. To go in was correct, because neutralizing Osama Bin Laden and al-Qaida was important; to stay was our mistake.
We have long held that freedom-loving people everywhere wanted democracy, and when given the opportunity they would adopt a republican form of government, seeking consensus and allowing the right to dissent. Nowhere did this thesis meet a bigger demise than when the Arab Spring occurred.
Spurred by the protest of a single individual, the outbreak against authoritarian rule started in Tunisia when a man set himself on fire to protest a government policy. This individual act struck a nerve with Tunisia’s general population, ultimately toppling a long-standing dictator. Inspired by this, others in the Arab world undertook demonstrations and even armed rebellion, causing significant regime change. These uprisings became known as the Arab Spring. Unfortunately, few achieved lasting success. Old authoritarian leaders were toppled, but in the end replaced by other totalitarian governments. War still goes on in Libya, Syria and Yemen, strife still lingers in Iraq and Egypt. Time and time again, a bedrock principle of American foreign policy — that from democracy springs stability, allies and economic gain — has proven to be more myth than reality.
This does not mean that in cases of shocking violation of human rights and genocide U.S. policy should be one of indifference. President Clinton has frequently and freely acknowledged that one of the real regrets of his term in office was not intervening in Rwanda, where the majority ruling class engaged in massive slaughter of two minority groups. On the other hand, Clinton felt justifiable pride when, with the help of others, the war in Serbia and Bosnia was halted and a peace accord was reached in Dayton, Ohio. If we do choose to involve ourselves in the internal affairs of other nations, two rules would seem to emerge: Do not go it alone, multinational is always better than unilateral; and, secondly, when the task is done, leave.
Frequently, United States foreign policy has been driven by many factors, but often more than simple self-interest. Benevolence is one of our positive attributes; we have it better than almost all other nations, if not all. Understandably we want to share. But the arrogance that accompanies that impulse can lead to international misadventure. The doctrine of Manifest Destiny has been part of our international conduct for more than century and a half. When the last soldier’s combat boots leave the ground in Kabul in September, it would be well if that doctrine stayed there.
Dave Nagle is a Waterloo attorney and former U.S. congressman.