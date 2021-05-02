Dave Nagle: The winds of change in foreign policy

Spurred by the protest of a single individual, the outbreak against authoritarian rule started in Tunisia when a man set himself on fire to protest a government policy. This individual act struck a nerve with Tunisia’s general population, ultimately toppling a long-standing dictator. Inspired by this, others in the Arab world undertook demonstrations and even armed rebellion, causing significant regime change. These uprisings became known as the Arab Spring. Unfortunately, few achieved lasting success. Old authoritarian leaders were toppled, but in the end replaced by other totalitarian governments. War still goes on in Libya, Syria and Yemen, strife still lingers in Iraq and Egypt. Time and time again, a bedrock principle of American foreign policy — that from democracy springs stability, allies and economic gain — has proven to be more myth than reality.

This does not mean that in cases of shocking violation of human rights and genocide U.S. policy should be one of indifference. President Clinton has frequently and freely acknowledged that one of the real regrets of his term in office was not intervening in Rwanda, where the majority ruling class engaged in massive slaughter of two minority groups. On the other hand, Clinton felt justifiable pride when, with the help of others, the war in Serbia and Bosnia was halted and a peace accord was reached in Dayton, Ohio. If we do choose to involve ourselves in the internal affairs of other nations, two rules would seem to emerge: Do not go it alone, multinational is always better than unilateral; and, secondly, when the task is done, leave.