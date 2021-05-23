Dave Nagle: The politics of division: A true confession

I was raised Roman Catholic and was taught that “confession is good for the soul.” It is in this spirit that I write this column.
The good governor of our state has informed all of us that there is an enemy in the land of corn: People who would create a Meatless Monday. In response, she moved quickly, designating April as “Meat on the Table Month.”
Now for the confession. In our defense we were not open about it. Only late at night, after the neighbors had gone to bed (gad, those people could stay up late) we would turn down the lights, draw the curtains and tucked in the back of the refrigerator take out fish and worse, eat it. We even indulged during April.
We tried to hide it from people. For example, when we would go to the supermarket we would walk by the display of shrimp and stand in front of the meat counter. When the butcher would ask us, “What to you want?” we would call him closer and whisper our secret. On checking out, like when you buy a book with sex in it and they wrap it in a brown paper sack, we would do the same. “Brown paper only,” we would say.
But we did not stop there. Once or twice a month we would go to Tony’s on Main Street in Cedar Falls and in a loud voice order his pizza and in a higher voice say, “with his famous sausage.” We would go to Wendy’s and order one of their 3,000 calorie double cheeseburgers, take it home, feed it to the neighbor’s dog and then leave the sack on top of the garbage so the dumpster people would see the wrapping and not turn us in for the discarded fish below it.
Fortunately, we have been given a temporary reprieve. The governor has discovered a new threat from which to save us. All those employees who lost or were fired from their jobs because of the pandemic won’t go back to work for the same wage. Gov. Reynolds has acted quickly by cutting off their federal supplemental pay. Low pay, tossed to the wayside when demand drops, long hours, the lack of available child care (we are short over 2,000 such facilities) and better working conditions in other states are not the problem. The unemployed, who used to work full-time, have grown lazy.
But this is typical for the era in which we live: The politics of division. Find a group and turn the rest of us against them. Public employees are public enemy number one. Those with disabilities and mental health issues were taking advantage of state assistance, so we privatized Medicaid and took on the threat by cutting services. Teachers were costing too much in taxpayer dollars, and the answer was to greatly diminish their collective bargaining rights. University professors at our public institutions almost, but not quite, lost their nationally recognized right to tenure. I feel sorry for the athletic high school transgender students who have caught the governor’s glare. As for Democrats, forget ‘em, because they are all just communists in disguise.
As for me, I am ready to take a stand. Well, I am ready to take a stand sitting down at my supper table, with the lights on and shades raised, eating fish in plain view. No more trying to eat dinner in the dimly lit den. I am calling all those who fish our rivers and lakes to unite, join me in rising up. You have nothing to lose but your lures. Just do not eat the fish, because with the governor’s pollution standards you’ll want to check for manure content before you do. I recognize that our chief executive may revoke my lifetime fishing license, but so be it. Our motto is going to be “Fish on Iowa, fish on.”