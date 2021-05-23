Dave Nagle: The politics of division: A true confession

Fortunately, we have been given a temporary reprieve. The governor has discovered a new threat from which to save us. All those employees who lost or were fired from their jobs because of the pandemic won’t go back to work for the same wage. Gov. Reynolds has acted quickly by cutting off their federal supplemental pay. Low pay, tossed to the wayside when demand drops, long hours, the lack of available child care (we are short over 2,000 such facilities) and better working conditions in other states are not the problem. The unemployed, who used to work full-time, have grown lazy.

But this is typical for the era in which we live: The politics of division. Find a group and turn the rest of us against them. Public employees are public enemy number one. Those with disabilities and mental health issues were taking advantage of state assistance, so we privatized Medicaid and took on the threat by cutting services. Teachers were costing too much in taxpayer dollars, and the answer was to greatly diminish their collective bargaining rights. University professors at our public institutions almost, but not quite, lost their nationally recognized right to tenure. I feel sorry for the athletic high school transgender students who have caught the governor’s glare. As for Democrats, forget ‘em, because they are all just communists in disguise.