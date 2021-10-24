DAVE NAGLE: The next president of the United States, Kim Reynolds?

Many are given credit for saying it, but I first heard it from former Iowa U.S. Sen. John Culver when he observed, “In politics, 24 hours is a lifetime.”

We need only look backward to see how true this remains. Remember the spring of 2020, and the rising star of the Democratic Party was New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo because of his handling of the pandemic? Yet in three months this year he crashed and burned as a result of sexual misconduct reports. Overnight, the presidential hopes of Texas Sen. Ted Cruz were severely damaged when he was seen leaving on an airplane for a Cancun vacation while his state was in the middle of a natural disaster.

If you are in public life, do not turn around. Realize yesterday and today are not tomorrow. Which brings us to Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds. Fortunes can implode suddenly, but they can also turn positive with the same force of unexpectedness. How else can you explain an obscure former clothing salesman from Missouri, chosen to the surprise of many as FDR’s running mate? Presiding over the U.S. Senate, writing letters to his wife in Missouri one minute, the most powerful leader in the world the next. That is Harry S. Truman’s story.

Our governor figures into this potential explosion of good fortune if certain events take unexpected twists and turns. Right now, former President Donald Trump is forecast to seek and obtain the 2024 GOP nomination for president. This is true. Eighty percent of Republicans want him to run, according to the most recent polls. The nomination is there for the taking. Today. But suppose it isn’t? Unthinkable, yes. Inconceivable, no. Who, if this happens, is the GOP standard bearer?

When you look at the potential people to replace Trump none jump immediately to the forefront. Here, in brief summary, is why Reynolds should be at the top of the qualifiers. Ideologically, she perfectly matches the party’s platform. Conservative fiscally, a tax cutter supreme, opposes vehemently the mask mandate, strong supporter of private educational resources, very anti-union (remember Chapter 20 and teachers), has traveled and sent the Iowa Highway Patrol to the southern boarder to stop illegal immigration and can claim outstanding management of the state’s budget. To those who raise protest over this characterization of her accomplishments, please keep in mind it is the Republican nomination she seeks, and strict loyalty to Trumpism is required. The governor has not only preached it, she also has practiced it.

There is one final factor that plays in this sequence of events that no one is calculating: Iowa’s first-in-the-nation status. Former U.S. Sen. Tom Harkin attempted to use it in his run for the presidency in 1992. The caucuses gave him credibility and he won the contest, as expected, with more than 76% of the vote. Unfortunately, that victory could not translate when he, and all the other candidates, ran into former Sen. Paul Tsongas’ home-state strength in New Hampshire and Sen. Bob Kerry’s surprising showing in South Dakota. Harkin had to withdraw, but with Iowa’s wind behind him he was able to conduct a viable national campaign. This same resource now stands behind an incumbent Iowa governor.

Nothing in life is certain, especially in politics and baseball. Those who have pre-ordained the nomination to the former president should remember what we learned in Mudville. Sometimes, the mighty Casey strikes out, and there may be a need for a pinch hitter.

Dave Nagle is a Waterloo attorney and former U.S. congressman.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0