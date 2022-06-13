DAVE NAGLE: The new well-rounded education

I think curiosity is a necessary human trait. My belief and logic tell me that more progress has been discovered by someone asking the question “why” than those who simply state, “Well, that is the way it is.”

I use that reasoning as an excuse as to why I would like to know what type of educational training our so-wise Founding Fathers received. Just on a hunch, a quick review of John Adams, second president of the United States, signer of the Declaration of Independence and revolutionary war hero, was enlightening. He went to Harvard and received what was then standard instruction in Latin, Greek, geometry, ancient history, logic, ethics, rhetoric, and science.

Thomas Jefferson took a similar academic path, but to him it was fundamentally important to the preservation of the “a republican government and to prevent tyranny, it was necessary to illuminate (educate) the minds of the people at large.” In other words, the key to having a democracy is advanced education of the public.

Although the subjects taught have changed, the guiding principle of a university education is that it would be “well rounded.” A student would be given a broad range of subjects to enable them to see the larger word while at the same time refining their skills on the specifics of the subject of their academic career.

As America enters its second Gilded Age, we should understand what is happening to higher education. Some in academia are proposing to do away with what are known as general education courses. Study of subjects like literature, art, the humanities, sociology, music, and history will not be required. The elimination of the concept of the well-rounded education will enable the learning institutions to reduce students’ attendance from four years to three.

Driving this push to eliminate the well-rounded part of a post-high school education are two factors, the first being cost. That cost is not generated in our public institutions through higher operating expenses as much as inadequate funding by legislative bodies. Iowa’s three public universities, University of Northern Iowa, Iowa State University and the University of Iowa, have seen over the last decade flat or greatly reduced funding, below the cost of operation. The student portion of financing the universities in the form of tuition has increased from 21% to 41% in the last 10 years alone. Turning student loan financing over to the private sector also contributed to skyrocketing increases in the cost of loans. Under earlier government programs, interest on loans didn’t start until after graduation. But the change to private financing, even with the government guaranteeing the obligation, enabled financial institutions to charge interest at once and then compound it over the four years. Cutting attendance to three years in theory reduces the cost of the education by 25%, but the quality by an equal amount.

An even bigger push to cut down the length of college may come from the titans of industry. They need employees trained to work within their fields. Academic instruction beyond that simply wastes time and clutters these new employees’ minds with unneeded thoughts. Make no mistake about it, two-year vocational institutions are very valuable. A successful community needs a plumber, a carpenter, an auto repair person, and an electrician. They can survive easily without a lawyer.

But an America without an appreciation of our own history is deprived of an understanding of society’s interplay with each other. There is no opportunity to receive even basic instruction in the science fields, or the achievements therein. Are we stronger if some of us at least know the story of the Civil War as related by Martha Mitchell in “Gone with the Wind,” or Norman Mailer’s classic of World War II, “The Naked and the Dead”?

What the academic institutions are missing is the core of their mission. It is not enough to prepare students for a vocation. We must remember that college is not only instruction but also a time for the individual to learn about themselves and their relationship with the world which they will soon enter. Four years, studies have shown, permits not only the acquirement of knowledge but also judgment.

Dave Nagle is a Waterloo attorney and former U.S. congressman.

