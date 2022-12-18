DAVE NAGLE: The myths and realities of diversity

Gradually over the last decade, the concept of diversity as a tool in decisions made both in business and politics has gained wide acceptance. Businesses now have models, seminars, and instructions on how to maximize diversity both in the workforce and in corporate decision-making as well. For any organization within public policy or the private sector to fail to have varying and even conflicting opinions makes a final decision suspect.

Broadly defined, diversity means involving a pool of individuals from “a range of different social and ethnic backgrounds, race, different genders, religions, and historical experience” in both the workforce and in group decision-making. For Democrats, the past election proved the value of the concept. Maybe. Certainly, when contrasted with the Republican Party, the Dems clearly had the better hand. Some, maybe even many, see the GOP as the party of old angry white guys and their wives.

The reasons for wanting a party of mixed views are well defined. Individuals whose past inclination was marginalization now enjoy the feeling of having a place, value, and voice. Secondly, the generally held belief is that if a variety of eyes and intellects are brought to bear on a specific problem, the more likely the condition will be appraised correctly and appropriate action taken. Many of the Republican Party complained after the balloting this fall that too many votes were cast by young voters (those between the ages 18 and 30), who decided the election. Yes, that’s right, because not being able to make your own decisions over your own body and then promising a tax cut for people without a taxable income was not much an incentive to vote R.

But all is not well in a democracy when everyone, every group, and every voice agree to move in the same direction buoyed by the same concept. This is when a free society is most threatened. In fact, I would submit that the greatest threat to a free society is Conventional Wisdom. Using diversity as our measuring stick, the doctrine fails when individuals mute their thought to remain part of the group. Or, even worse, consider what happens when all concur on a course of action, and it is wrong. The answer to this paradox of inclusion is the most important tool a free society has in its arsenal of rights, the right to dissent, may well be lost. We are not free, as John Locke would have provided, when an elite ruler like a Donald Trump assures us that we need not worry, the difficulties America faces can be handled by himself and a ruling class. Nor are our values protected if we follow a leadership, even one based on diversity, that leads us astray. Our freedom, maybe the twin of free choice, is dissent.

As John Stuart Mill wrote in “On Liberty,” dissent is necessary not only to dissuade from following conventional wisdom but also to force those who agree to defend their concept. If you cannot defend a proposal, it is in error. But if criticism is rebutted then the justification for the proposal is strengthened. The practice of diversity has many positive features, but it is a tool of free society, not necessarily a final answer. The reality of having an open and free choice is something that we do not like to accept. Having choices does not make the task of a democracy easier. It should be, as it is, messy, sometimes chaotic, cumbersome and, even with tools like diversity can lead to a wrong conclusion. In other words, being free means that we will perpetually be uncomfortable.

The alternative is worse. Imagine how many Russians would like to walk into Red Square today and tell Putin his war was a really bad idea.

