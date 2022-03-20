DAVE NAGLE: The hard reality of political life

The governor has announced, as expected, she will seek another term as Iowa’s chief executive. The formal announcement focused on her management of the state budget, the lifting of economic regulations that restrict growth and the conversion to a flat tax base as the foundation for future state revenues.

Shortly before the declaration of her candidacy, Kim Reynolds held a press conference, surrounded by a chorus of young girls, eighth grade and up, then signed a ban on transgender girls and women competing in Iowa high school and collegiate sports. Now, one could ask what athletics has to do with the state’s financial picture. I would respond in one word: Everything.

The other side, the dark side, of the governor’s tenure as our leader has been the wholesale assault on the working poor. New measures have greatly diminished unemployment benefits and impose weekly reporting on the job search by the jobless individual. The federal government, yes even the IRS and potentially the FBI, have been brought in to ensure that families who are receiving food stamps do not exceed monthly income guidelines, and if they do, the recipient loses eligibility for the following month and must re-apply. Eighty-five rural Iowa school districts will not, despite rising costs, see state aid increased this year. Middle income families that use our state parks will not find a park ranger living on the grounds because it couldn’t be afforded what with all the tax cuts.

The governor should be worried about her re-election’s chances, you would think. She is not and for good reason. The recently unemployed, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program participant, the rural schoolteacher and the park user are not, Reynolds knows, going to march on Des Moines. In fact, if you tried to mobilize these people to head for the state capital to protest, one would find themselves leading a one car parade, your’s and no one else.

Here is the political reality facing opponents of the governor’s agenda. There is right now a higher degree of intensity to vote among GOP voters, and Democratic enthusiasm is lagging. Recent studies show that roughly 48% of Republicans right now are committed to vote in the midterm elections, while only 42% of Democrats plan to do so. With the state divided by the reality that one-third of us are Republicans, one-third independents and one-third Democrats, that difference of 6% in participation almost insures a healthy fall endorsement of the governor’s tenure. But the Democrats’ opportunity to mobilize those most negatively impacted by Republican policy choices is further complicated by two additional facts.

First, from the landmark polling of one of the most nationally respected pollsters, Ann Selzer, it was determined what we all suspected: Those who vote for Democrats are generally on the lower level of the economic scale. Her data showed “that nearly 29% of Democrats have incomes under $25,000 compared to 13% of Republicans. In addition, 26% of Republicans had incomes over $100,000 compared to only 20% of the Democrats.” Secondly, the problem for the liberal party only gets worse because a University of California study found, as you would suspect, the lower the income, the less likely an individual is to vote. In plain language, the people most impacted negatively by the Republican agenda are the least likely to vote.

But to be sure the GOP has added an additional tool, termed the politics of diversion. If a lower-income person is going to vote, it should not be about the knife cutting holes in society’s safety net, because there are more important issues. Issues like school choice, transgender athletes and a bundle of others are used to distract middle and lower-income Iowans. These are all false flags. However, if a party can split the voting base of the opposition, so much the better.

All of this means that a tough year for Democrats may be ahead. It is, however, only March. The one thing I know from my years in politics is this: Nothing lasts forever. Events and time always turn against an American political party in power. It is March, and the ides are stirring.

Dave Nagle is a Waterloo attorney and former U.S. congressman.

