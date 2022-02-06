DAVE NAGLE: The governor's War on the Poor

The first and last political leader to declare a War on Poverty was President Lyndon Johnson in January 1964. The Johnson attack was aimed at the causes of poverty and included programs that we still have today, like Medicare-Medicaid, Head Start and Food Stamps. The premise was important, holding as a fundamental principle that those living in poverty could, with government help, climb out of deprivation and up the economic ladder.

Enter Iowa’s own Gov. Kim Reynolds who has, for all practical and political purposes, discovered that the problem of poverty is not lack of opportunity or inherent flaws in the free-market system but lazy Iowans. Worker shortages, according to the governor, have happened because the “government has taken away the need or desire to work. The safety net has become a hammock.” Her frustration is understandable. Despite record tax cuts for the titans of business and industry during her tenure, Iowa’s economic and population growth have been anemic. Our population growth is 3% below the national average and our economic advancement ranks 34th among all states. With all our tax cuts, according to conservative economists, Iowa should already be the promised land.

The governor’s solution is a War on the Poor. Under her theory, if you make things tough enough on working people, they will be forced to take any job, even at sublevel pay. For example, consider the reforms in unemployment compensation. She proposes cutting the period of benefits from 26 weeks to 16. People getting unemployment checks would have to accept a lower-paying job more quickly or lose their benefits if the bill becomes law. The bill would also delay the first week of unemployment benefits.

For SNAP (formerly food stamps) the coming news is not any better. You are eligible to receive food assistance if your net household income is less than $2,209 per month for a family of four. You cannot have, however, more than $2,000 in cash savings. The governor has announced as part of her war a careful review to make sure only those eligible are being allowed in the program. Most troubling about this review is that Iowa is a one-vehicle state, which means only one car per household, and the vehicle cannot have a value greater than $4,500. The auto must be sold, the income counted against that month’s eligibility and if two are working in the home at different jobs, one car must be sold. There is one exception to this rule, if you are living in your car you can keep it.

Finally as a gift to the poor children of the cities, Iowa’s chief executive wants to revise the grant for charter schools. Each student in Iowa is worth around $7,500 to a school district. Under the Reynolds proposal, the charter student would take $5,000 with them as a scholarship. The remaining $2,500 would given to public schools, but only in rural counties. Metro area children would be shortchanged, but those people did vote for Democratic candidates. This is harsh, but these are the times of war.

The contrast between the Johnson’s war and Reynold’s crusade shows a crucial difference. The president’s was based on economic policy, while Reynolds’ blames Iowans and attacks their character.

Years ago, on a fine spring morning up in Kossuth County, I listened to state Sen. Berl Priebe introduce Vice President Al Gore. We stood in a circle around the senator and his guest, and the introduction was standard until he reached the conclusion. Neighbors, friends and farmers nodded in agreement when he said, “I know this man and the best way to describe him is that in life, he knows one end of the horse from the other.” I have respect for the governor’s office, and I would never imply that she does not know one end of the horse from the other. But I would like to suggest that on this occasion, she is trying to feed the wrong end.

Dave Nagle is a Waterloo attorney and former U.S. congressman.

