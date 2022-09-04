DAVE NAGLE: The GOP 's secret weapon: Chuck Schumer

They do not meet in the halls of Congress, rather in offices nearby. Initially their conference may only be monthly, but by the time the fall general election draws closer the meetings are weekly and even daily. Those gathering for both pollical parties are regarded as the experts and claim to be able to predict with accuracy the winners and losers of the races across the nation for seats in the U.S. House and Senate.

They do no meet alone, because the major PACs of each party are also in attendance to hear and act upon their prognostications. The GOP’s best financial contributors and their Democratic counterparts are very likely, almost inevitably, to follow the recommendations of where they should distribute their campaign dollars. After each meeting, there are winners and losers.

But these four organizations also have influence on a cadre of deep-pocketed individual donors who will bless the chosen candidates with financial abundance. The reality is that if a candidate does not have the blessing of the Republican and Democratic Senate and Congressional Campaign Committees, they will have an extremely difficult time raising enough money to conduct a financially competitive race. Understand, the ideological purity of the person running and adherence to the party’s legislative agenda have no bearing on who receives money. First in line are the incumbents seeking re-election. Second are challengers for open seats or those running against an existing office holder who have a realistic chance to win. Third, there is no third place.

If you say this is not right, you are correct. But we now live in the world of Citizens United, the Supreme Court decision that no limitation can be placed upon a rich corporation or individual on what they spend to influence public opinion or election results. All of this brings us to the one person who may win the Republican 2022 Most Valuable Player Award: Senate Majority Leader and the senior senator from New York, Democrat Chuck Schumer.

To comprehend how the leader got to this position it is only necessary to remember last spring. At that time, the experts were forecasting that the Democrats would lose their majority in the House and, at best, had only an even opportunity to retain control of the Senate by maintaining their 50/50 split. Schumer went into an extremely defensive mode, directing that only money could be spent on incumbents and two of the seven contests in what were regarded as the battleground states: Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Not funded would be Florida, North Carolina, Ohio, and Iowa. To a somewhat limited extent, incumbents in Nevada, Arizona and Colorado would be helped only with small sums.

Then came the summer, and the Supreme Court decided it was up to each individual state whether a woman had the right to make her own health care decisions, put the right to use contraception at issue and may very well strike down a constitutional right to same-sex marriages. This was followed by, to Schumer’s credit, breakthrough passage of laws dealing with the cost of prescription drugs, manufacturing in America of microchips, and a large investment in dealing with climate change plus other steps forward.

The political world changed. In fact, it was altered so much that in all of the closely contested Senate races the Democratic candidate leads, except Iowa, which has become extremely competitive. That’s right, in Florida, North Carolina, Nevada, Colorado, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Arizona the Republican candidate is trailing. Further, all those candidates, according to recent polling data, have dropped a minimum of two percentage points because they are for restricting a woman’s right to choose, even Iowa’s own Chuck Grassley.

None of this means the elections are over, but if the leader of the Democratic majority in the U.S. Senate continues to live in June, come January I want a ticket to the awards dinner the GOP will hold in celebration of its November victories. I want to present the trophy to Charlie and maybe say a few words.